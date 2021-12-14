For improved efficiency and automation of its global shipping operations, and better temperature data visibility and documentation, Merck selects Onset's Bluetooth/IoT InTemp cold chain monitoring solution

Integration of Onset's InTemp Cold Chain Monitoring Solution Completed by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany For improved efficiency and automation of its global shipping operations, and better temperature data visibility and documentation, Merck selects Onset's Bluetooth/IoT InTemp cold chain monitoring solution

BOURNE, Mass., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Onset is pleased to announce that Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany has completed the process of integrating Onset's InTemp monitoring solution into its global cold chain shipping operations.

Onset, a leading manufacturer and innovator of data logging solutions for more than 40 years, developed the InTemp product line in 2015 to meet the pharmaceutical industry's growing need for increased data visibility and IoT automation that replaces traditional USB-based data loggers.

"We are striving to continuously leverage scientific and technological advances to ensure the highest quality standards and always best serve our patients," said Dirk Bissinger, Global Head of Healthcare Quality at Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. "We believe that the cutting-edge Bluetooth-enabled temperature monitoring system enables state-of-the-art monitoring combined with immediate access to data. This makes us faster to bring our products to the patients."

The InTemp cold chain monitoring solution is the first to leverage Bluetooth-enabled data loggers in combination with internet-connected gateways or mobile devices to automatically program & start loggers and download data. InTemp CX Gateways or devices running the InTemp mobile app provide tremendous customization and flexibility for customers, letting them easily set up specific device or "trip" configurations, user permissions, and alarm thresholds in their InTempConnect cloud account.

With InTempConnect, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany users can also quickly pull trip temperature data into the corporate database for comparison with existing data, so they can optimize packaging requirements for various shipping lanes, as well as obtain faster approvals of pharmaceutical shipments for use at their destinations.

"Onset is extremely pleased that Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany has selected the InTemp monitoring solution to transform its global shipping operations from a traditional USB-based technology to an internet-enabled device solution that allows for more control, efficiency, and visibility into pharmaceutical cold chain shipments," said Jim Towey, Onset's Chief Executive Officer. "The selection and completed integration of our InTemp products by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany comes at a time when our cold chain business continues to grow rapidly, in part due to the recent increased demand for reliable temperature monitoring associated with the distribution of COVID vaccines."

About InTemp

InTemp, a division of Onset, provides Cold Chain monitoring and software solutions for the storage and transportation of environmentally-sensitive pharmaceutical, life science and healthcare products, empowering users with greater control and visibility of secure, actionable, and accurate monitoring data. To learn more visit https://www.onsetcomp.com/intemp.

About Onset

Onset is a leading supplier of data loggers and monitoring solutions used to measure, record, and manage data for improving the environment and preserving the quality of temperature-sensitive products. Based on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Onset has been designing and manufacturing its products on site since the company's founding in 1981. Visit Onset on the web at https://www.onsetcomp.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Onset