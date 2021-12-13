InventHelp Inventor Develops Outdoor Pet Mat with Built-In Doorbell (ROH-769)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "When I let my cat out at night, I find it inconvenient to keep getting up and checking to see when it's ready to come back inside," said an inventor from Addison, N.Y. "With this invention, I can just wait until I hear the doorbell ring."

He developed a prototype for PET STEP DOORBELL to alert cat and dog owners when their animals are ready to come back inside. As such, it eliminates the guesswork as to how long a pet wants or needs to stay outside. Since it saves the time and effort needed for numerous wasted trips to the door, it affords peace of mind for concerned pet owners. This weather-resistant mat is also and durable for years of effective use. In addition, users will appreciate how convenient, practical and affordably priced it is.

The original design was submitted to the Rochester sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ROH-769, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

