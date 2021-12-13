InventHelp Inventor Develops Incontinence Underwear for Detection of UTIs (PIT-1179)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "As we get older, incontinence can lead to health issues like urinary tract infections, said and inventor from Hubbard, Ohio. "This accessory, however, will allow users to identify the problem quickly and seek treatment before it becomes serious."

She developed ADULT DIAPER OR PAD WITH UTI INDICATOR to signal the presence of a UTI by changing color. As such, it provides for early detection so that a person may seek medical treatment and prevent the progression of infection

If a UTI is left untreated, it can lead to acute or chronic kidney infections, which are the main causes of sepsis

Older adults with a UTI may experience unusual symptoms such as confusion and agitation, which is why it often goes unnoticed. Thus, this invention enriches health and well being for users. It is also lightweight, portable, comfortable and easy to use and discard as the indicator is built in. In addition, users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PIT-1179, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

