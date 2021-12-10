Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires The Robbi Davis Agency, Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Little Rock, Ark.-based The Robbi Davis Agency, Inc. (RDA). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.)

Founded in 1996, RDA is a full-service insurance agency specializing in employee benefits, Medicare supplement/drug plans and individual health insurance, with a focus on small group businesses. Robbi Davis and her team will remain in their current location under the direction of Jerry Roberts, head of Gallagher's Heartland region employee benefits consulting operations.

"The Robbi Davis Agency is a traditional health & welfare agency with an outstanding reputation in the marketplace for its focused commitment to clients," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Robbi and her associates to our growing Gallagher team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 68 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

