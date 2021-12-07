InterVision Bolsters Executive Team to Lead Expanded Growth

ST. LOUIS, Mo. and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InterVision , the leading strategic service provider for the entire lifecycle of technology needs, today announced the addition of three senior vice presidents to help the company accelerate growth and drive increased customer value to meet the evolving challenges of modern business. The newly hired executives include Tony Bailey, SVP of strategic alliances, Brad Freundlich, SVP of operations & CX, and Chris Rhame, SVP of services.

The new InterVision leadership brings a total of nearly 75 years of experience to the company:

Tony Bailey , SVP of strategic alliances, brings more than 25 years of experience in cloud and hybrid go-to-market strategy, SaaS sales and marketing, scaling sales organizations and acquisition integration. Bailey has a penchant for rapidly translating technology into customer-centric value through synergistic partnerships with leading global technology companies. , SVP of strategic alliances, brings more than 25 years of experience in cloud and hybrid go-to-market strategy, SaaS sales and marketing, scaling sales organizations and acquisition integration. Bailey has a penchant for rapidly translating technology into customer-centric value through synergistic partnerships with leading global technology companies.

Brad Freundlich , SVP of operations & CX, led global strategic business for Salsify, driving sales at a 35% growth rate year-over-year in North America and Europe . Over the past 20 years, he has cultivated strategic business units and sales operations at leading SaaS and software companies including SAP, Oracle and Verint. Freundlich will lead InterVision's sales enablement and customer experience organizations designed to focus on delighting the customers. , SVP of operations & CX, led global strategic business for Salsify, driving sales at a 35% growth rate year-over-year inand. Over the past 20 years, he has cultivated strategic business units and sales operations at leading SaaS and software companies including SAP, Oracle and Verint. Freundlich will lead InterVision's sales enablement and customer experience organizations designed to focus on delighting the customers.

Chris Rhame , SVP of services, joins InterVision after 23 years at SAP where he held senior executive positions in the United States , Canada , and Asia Pacific – Japan . As SVP of services, Rhame will leverage his leadership experience to head InterVision's highly skilled and dedicated professional services team to provide world-class outcomes to customers on their cloud journeys. , SVP of services, joins InterVision after 23 years at SAP where he held senior executive positions in, and. As SVP of services, Rhame will leverage his leadership experience to head InterVision's highly skilled and dedicated professional services team to provide world-class outcomes to customers on their cloud journeys.

"Tony, Brad and Chris are arriving at a pivotal time in our company's growth as companies are navigating a hybrid workforce and cloud journey," said Jonathan Lerner, CEO of InterVision. "Their diverse and complementary skill sets add immense value to our leadership team, and I look forward to watching InterVision continue to progress with their additions."

According to McKinsey , COVID-19 accelerated the digitization of customer interactions by 24% from December 2019 to July 2020. This, coupled with the digital transformation market's expected growth from USD 521.5 billion in 2021 to USD 1247.5 billion by 2026 (Markets and Markets) shows a very strong trajectory for multi-cloud growth.

"With companies taking a more strategic view on digital transformation, we are seeing a significant increase in multi-cloud engagements and expect that growth to continue well into 2022 and beyond," said Lerner. "InterVision plays a large role in this industry expansion, as we continue to see customers turn to us to guide them to the right technologies that will enable them to realize their desired outcomes."

InterVision's robust leadership will enhance its business development efforts, bolster its aggressive growth strategy, and renew its focus on driving value to customers across industries.

As a leading Amazon Partner Network (APN) Premier Consulting Partner, with competencies in areas such as Cloud Migration, DevOps, Well Architected, Storage, and Digital Workplaces, the collective leadership team guides InterVision to help organizations accelerate cloud adoption through a comprehensive approach to cloud migration and optimization.

This announcement comes after InterVision's recent news that the company has added Amazon Connect to its contact center solution portfolio, to further improve how organizations interact with and serve their customers.

InterVision's mission is to unlock value by delivering innovative technology solutions through a consultative approach. As the leading strategic service provider, the company delivers a broad portfolio of IT managed services, on-premises solutions, professional services, cloud solutions, automation, and consulting services that organizations need to thrive in today's dynamic IT market. InterVision's vendor-certified sales and engineering staff have specialized expertise in all areas critical to IT environments. The company has regional headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif. and St. Louis, Mo., as well as offices and data centers in the Central and Western U.S. For more information on InterVision's offerings, visit www.intervision.com .

