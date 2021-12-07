H3 Dynamics-Powered Hydrogen Drone, Now Certified in Japan

Certification conferred by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan

Cooperation launched between H3 Dynamics, Nexty Electronics (Toyota), and Drone Works.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A hydrogen drone equipped with H3 Dynamics' AEROSTAK hydrogen fuel cell system, developed by Drone Works and with integration support by Nexty Electronics Co. Ltd., received official approval from the Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry (MITI) on November 28, 2021.

Successful flight of the very first certified hydrogen drone in Japan, enabled by H3 Dynamics

The cooperation has led to the first certified hydrogen fuel cell multi-rotor drone test flight in Japan.

The new generation hydrogen drone is equipped with a small composite container for high-pressure hydrogen developed by JFE Container Co. Ltd. The special drone-compatible hydrogen fuel cell system is manufactured by H3 Dynamics, who has begun working with Toyota Group member, Toyota Tsusho Nexty Electronics for technical integration in Japan.

Setting up its offices in Tokyo, H3 Dynamics is a global company with locations in Singapore, Paris, Toulouse and Austin that works on decarbonization of flight from small drones to large aircraft. The Company has recently closed a $26M series B financing, led by Mirai Creation Fund, managed by SPARX Group and representing the interests of Toyota Corporation and Sumitomo Banking Corporation (SMBC). The specialist fund specializes in investments relating to intelligent technologies, robotics, and hydrogen technologies.

By using lightweight hydrogen as the energy source of the drone, it is possible to fly for a much longer time than with lithium batteries, In addition. In increasingly large applications, hydrogen offers a stronger environmental solution to support decarbonization, especially as hydrogen can be produced from renewable energy or municipal waste.

Leveraging on hydrogen energy further contributes to solving social issues in line with the government's goal of "realizing carbon neutrality by 2050". The partner companies believe that the success of this demonstration in Japan opens the way towards wider adoption of hydrogen in air mobility applications.

Nexty Electronics will continue to strengthen its collaboration with H3 Dynamics in the Japan market. H3 Dynamics has developed world-leading aerial mobility fuel cell systems for the past 15 years, has launched its first hydrogen powered drones, with several air cargo platforms including fixed-wing, VTOL and hydrogen refueling accessories to support zero emission air mobility around the world. H3 Dynamics was recently chosen by one of the world's largest airport operators Groupe ADP in Paris to form part of the Paris air mobility ecosystem and plans to fly a first hydrogen cargo aircraft in the Paris region in the early part of 2021.

Company Profiles

H3 Dynamics is a world leader in advanced aerial mobility, with solutions spanning aerial systems automation and software service sales, as well as zero emission hydrogen-electric propulsion. The company is implementing a sustainable three-phase plan, starting with aerial data services, moving next to aerial cargo, with a goal to enable passenger mobility in the future.

Nexty Electronics is one of the leading companies in the field of car electronics as the core company of Toyota Tsusho Group's electronics business. Responding to the needs of customers and the world in a wide range of fields, centered on technology and products, such as actively diverting cutting-edge technologies such as autonomous driving technology and connected technology cultivated in this field to other industrial fields.

