Gotcha Covered continues growth in Texas with new center in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, is continuing to expand its footprint in Texas with the recent opening of Gotcha Covered of Amarillo. With the new center, the leading window treatment franchise has 22 centers in the state.

Larry Boyd, pictured, is the owner and operator of Gotcha Covered of Amarillo.

The new home-based center is owned and operated by Larry Boyd. With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, this business will provide the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in Amarillo and the surrounding areas in the Texas Panhandle while offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

"Gotcha Covered is not just a window treatment business. We pride ourselves in not only providing quality products but also excellent end-to-end consultative services," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "Creating the perfect customer experience is always our goal, and we know Larry has the dedication and drive to give the residents of Amarillo the service they deserve."

Graduating from Illinois State University with a bachelor's in business administration, Boyd spent most of his career working in the aviation industry. He retired from Bell Helicopter in Amarillo in January. After trying out retirement, he decided the lifestyle wasn't for him.

"I found that retirement wasn't something I enjoyed, so I started searching for a new career to pursue," said Boyd. "I was contacted by a franchise coach who asked me if I would be interested in purchasing a franchise. I ran a business in the past, so it quickly caught my attention. Gotcha Covered was one of six options presented to me. My wife and I had installed several window treatments in homes we owned and enjoyed it. That's how we came to the decision that Gotcha Covered was for us."

Boyd's overall vision for Gotcha Covered of Amarillo is to provide excellent service to his clients with the hope of becoming their friend for the future while presenting an excellent range of products.

Adding 27 new franchise locations in 2020, Gotcha Covered currently has nearly 130 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

For more information or to find your local Gotcha Covered consultant, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has nearly 130 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

