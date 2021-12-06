Global Custodian Industry Leaders - Trident Trust Best in Category for Private Equity Fund Administration, Depositary Services - November 2021

ATLANTA, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 18 November, 2021, Global Custodian magazine named Trident Trust the best in the industry for the provision of Depositary Services to Private Equity Funds at its prestigious annual Industry Leaders Awards in New York City. Earlier this year in October, Trident Trust was also shortlisted in two other categories: Private Equity Administrator of the Year & Hedge Fund Administration - KYC, AML & Sanctions Screening. This comes on the heels of Trident Trust being awarded Private Equity Administrator of the Year in 2020, with the firm now receiving Global Custodian shortlist status and subsequent awards for five consecutive years.

The awards are based on client feedback, collected earlier in the year in Global Custodian's hedge fund and private equity administrator surveys, in which Trident Trust outperformed the average of its competitors in the industry. "We value these awards because they are based on anonymous feedback given by clients across the industry, where they have the opportunity to comment honestly about the work that we do," said Dan Smith, President of Trident Trust's US-based fund services business.

All firms are scored on individual services provided and then aggregated into an average overall score. Trident Trust has earned the highest average score, for both hedge fund administration and private equity fund administration, of any firm ranked in all of the surveys over the last five years. In the same period, Trident Trust has now won 10 Global Custodian awards, including two Fund Administrator of the Year Awards and another four for client service.

We are proud to serve our clients and sincerely appreciative of them for taking the time to provide feedback to Global Custodian resulting in this prestigious market award and industry recognition.

If you would like to learn more about our fund services in the United States, please contact Dan Smith at dsmith@tridenttrust.com or Sam Krause at skrause@tridenttrust.com.

About Trident Trust

Trident Trust is a leading independent corporate, fiduciary and fund administrator, employing over 900 staff across a global footprint that spans Africa, the Americas, Asia, the Caribbean, Europe and the Middle East.

