Former Amazon Executive Joins THREAD Leadership Team as Chief Product Officer

CARY, N.C., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THREAD , a leading technology and service provider enabling decentralized clinical trials (DCTs), today announced the appointment of Scott Pearson as chief product officer (CPO). An Army veteran, Pearson has a proven track record in leading innovation and technology development, having held product leadership roles at Amazon, GE and Nike.

Prior to joining THREAD, Pearson served as head of product for life sciences, biotech and pharma at Amazon, where he co-developed products for large biopharma customers to offer complex solutions in the form of computational pathology, cloud infrastructure and AI. While at GE, Pearson led teams in new business creations and venture capital before serving as the global director of capital program management. Pearson has 10 years of leadership experience in the United States Army serving as an infantry officer, CFO for innovation command and global director for humanitarian aid and disaster relief.

As chief product officer, Pearson will lead THREAD's product teams to advance the company's mission of providing customers with one comprehensive global platform, delivering products to support research that is five times more inclusive and enabling decentralized clinical trials that are 30 percent more efficient. Pearson marks another key appointment at THREAD that brings together world-leading experts in technology, operations and science to lead the industry in decentralized clinical trial conduct from design to adoption.

"Technology and science are converging to modernize clinical trials and provide access to more people, truly changing the future of drug development," said Pearson. "There is no better time to join the leader in DCTs and leverage my decades of product expertise and leadership to deliver a complete platform that transforms the way research is conducted."

"Scott represents another pioneering leader with extensive expertise and customer focus to THREAD's leadership team," said John Reites, CEO, THREAD. "Scott brings extensive product and software development experience that will fortify THREAD's position as the leader not only in decentralized clinical trials but changing the future of clinical research."

THREAD is the industry-leading decentralized clinical trials technology and service provider, helping biopharma and CROs decentralize clinical research for sites, participants, caregivers and home health professionals. Through its end-to-end unified platform, THREAD is making studies 30 percent more efficient and five times more inclusive and diverse. Backed by strategic health care investors Water Street Healthcare Partners and JLL Partners, THREAD is recognized as a leader by Everest Group's Decentralized Clinical Trial Product PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021 and Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Customer Value Leadership Award. Visit THREADresearch.com to learn more.

