Duke Energy provides $255,000 to address addiction, mental health needs in Indiana communities - Grants will fund mental health, substance use services supporting Hoosiers in Bartholomew, Dearborn, Decatur, Franklin, Hamilton, Hancock, Howard, Jackson, Jefferson, Jennings, Johnson, Lawrence, Monroe, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, Tippecanoe and Wabash counties.

PLAINFIELD, Ind., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Duke Energy Foundation today awarded nine grants totaling $255,000 to programs that help Indiana communities grappling with mental health and substance abuse needs.

(PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy)

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, we've seen a rise in mental health and substance use disorders across Indiana," said Stan Pinegar, president of Duke Energy Indiana. "I have personally heard from our community leaders that more needs to be done, and we're joining the fight by supporting the critical work of organizations that are providing pathways to prevention, intervention, treatment and recovery services."

The grants will support a wide range of initiatives to create and expand mental health and substance use services across the state. Hamilton County is the recipient of an $80,000 grant for a countywide behavioral health collaborative that focuses on prevention, early identification and intervention, crisis intervention, and short- and long-term treatment programs.

"Mental health and substance/alcohol abuse have been identified as some of the most pressing local health priorities," said Tom Kilian, president of the Hamilton County Community Foundation. "As such, the Hamilton County Community Foundation, in partnership with Aspire and the Hamilton County Council, has been building a cross-sector coalition focused on expanding the availability and accessibility of behavioral health services for residents. We are grateful for Duke Energy's support to develop a comprehensive mitigation plan for Hamilton County that will address prevention and early identification, as well as crisis intervention and long-term treatment plans to keep our communities healthy."

Grants were awarded to the following community organizations. Quotes from each on the impact of the grants can be found here.

Hamilton County



$80,000 for a Countywide Behavioral Health Collaborative



With the financial support of Duke Energy, Hamilton County will develop a countywide behavioral health collaborative that focuses on prevention, early identification and intervention, crisis intervention, and short- and long-term treatment programs. At its core, the plan prioritizes early detection to connect individuals with treatment options before the problem intensifies. If successful, the plan is designed to be replicated in communities across the state of Indiana . The plan is supported by key leaders in the community, including elected officials in Hamilton County , Carmel , Fishers , Noblesville and Westfield .



Indiana Region 9 Workforce Board ( Bartholomew , Dearborn , Decatur , Franklin , Jackson , Jefferson , Jennings , Ohio , Ripley and Switzerland counties)



$35,000 for Workforce Reintegration Program



The Indiana Region 9 Workforce Board will leverage this grant funding to help individuals impacted by substance misuse with reintegration into the workforce, providing them with opportunities for work-based training and placement in high-wage, in-demand occupations.



United Way of Greater Lafayette ( Tippecanoe County )



$35,000 for Mental Health Workforce Initiatives



United Way of Greater Lafayette's Tippecanoe Resilience and Recovery Network has brought together more than 95 local organizations to provide resources to those struggling with substance abuse. Their collective goal is to offer help and hope to those who need it most by offering multiple pathways for those struggling with addiction to find their road to recovery, while also focusing on prevention for the next generation. Duke Energy's grant funding will enable them to explore investments in mental health workforce initiatives to bring more qualified mental health care workers to the community.



Upstream Prevention and Johnson Memorial Hospital ( Johnson County )



$25,000 for Education, Workforce Training, and Expanded Access to Life-Saving Medication



This grant funding will enable Upstream Prevention and Johnson Memorial Hospital to conduct trainings related to opioid use prevention and intervention for community and health care professionals. The funding will also be used to increase access to Naloxone, a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose, as well as expand the reach of their anti-stigma media campaign, "Know the O."



Lawrence County Economic Growth Council ( Lawrence County )



$20,000 for Education and Workforce Training



The Lawrence County Economic Growth Council will utilize this grant funding to implement a trauma-informed care system and to expand its workforce training for area students and their parents in a way that supports the long-term economic stability and well-being of families in the community.



Turning Point Kokomo ( Howard County )



$20,000 for Mental Health and Addiction Support Services



This grant funding will enable Turning Point Kokomo to connect individuals struggling with addiction to mental health treatment and offer 24/7 peer support. The nonprofit will help those in need navigate insurance, housing and capital on their path to recovery. This grant funding will also support Community Reinforcement and Family Training (CRAFT) classes to support those who have loved ones struggling with addiction, as well as Wellness Recovery Action Plan classes that teach individuals about trauma-informed care. Turning Point Kokomo will also leverage this grant funding to support its REACH program for adolescents experiencing hardships at home.



New Hope Family Shelter ( Monroe County )



$15,000 for Early Childhood Care and Education for Children Impacted by Homelessness



New Hope's early childhood care and educational program provides critical services that benefit children and families impacted by homelessness. Duke Energy's grant funding will enable New Hope to triple the number of children it serves by providing classroom materials that will help young children prepare for early success in kindergarten to break the cycle of homelessness and poverty.



Waypoint of Wabash ( Wabash County )



$15,000 for Women's Recovery Home



This grant funding will enable Waypoint of Wabash to establish a home that will assist and educate women transitioning from a life of substance abuse into healthy, sober living. The nonprofit will provide job training assistance for residents, including resume writing, interview skills and assistance with seeking employment.



Hancock Health Foundation ( Hancock County )



$10,000 for Early Intervention and Prevention School-Based Programs



Duke Energy's grant funding will enable Hancock Health to enhance and expand its mental health and substance use prevention and early intervention programs, which are administered at local schools. This includes expanding suicide prevention training, hosting mental health awareness events, and providing educational materials and resources.

Duke Energy Indiana

Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), provides about 6,600 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 860,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation contributes more than $2 million annually in charitable gifts to Indiana and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the Foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation .

Media contact: McKenzie Barbknecht

800.559.3853

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Duke Energy