Columbia Bank Launches Seventh Annual Warm Hearts Winter Drive Benefitting Homeless Families And Expands Giving To Northern California

TACOMA, Wash., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Bank today announced the official launch of its seventh annual Warm Hearts Winter Drive to benefit families and individuals struggling with homelessness. This year's program will continue across in the Northwest, as it has since its inception, and it will be extended to Northern California for the first time.

Columbia Bank logo. (PRNewsFoto/Columbia Bank)

The expansion of the program follows Columbia's acquisition in October of Sacramento, Calif.-based of Merchants Bank of Commerce. The merger marked Columbia's entrance into California, and the bank committed to immediately extending its mission of community service and charitable giving to its new Greater Sacramento markets.

Columbia has raised nearly $1.5 million in donations since the Warm Hearts program was launched in 2015. This season, Columbia plans to raise over $250,000 and collect thousands of new warm winter clothing to support more than 65 local homeless shelters and aid organizations throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Northern California.

"Homelessness is a challenge for communities throughout the West. Through generous donations from our employees, clients and members of the community to the Warm Hearts Winter Drive, we are able to make a vital difference in the lives of those struggling without shelter, particularly in colder months," Columbia's President and Chief Executive Officer Clint Stein said. "Employees across our growing footprint are deeply committed to helping those in need across the communities we serve this winter."

Columbia Bank raised $315,025 during the sixth annual Warm Hearts Winter Drive.

How to Help the Warm Hearts Winter Drive

The Warm Hearts Winter Drive accepts cash donations in addition to new winter clothes. Donations can be made at WarmHeartsWinterDrive.com, and both cash and new warm winter clothing can be donated at every Columbia Bank branch.

Employees at all of Columbia Bank's more than 150 branches throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Northern California are actively engaged in securing cash donations and new warm clothing from customers and community members. One hundred percent of the clothing and funds collected are donated directly to shelters and relief organizations in the communities where the collections originate.

Among the list of benefiting organizations are the Portland Rescue Mission, Mary's Place of Seattle, Tacoma Rescue Mission, Northwest Housing Alternatives Eugene Mission, Bonner Homeless Transitions in Idaho, and Good News Rescue Mission and Sacramento Loaves and Fishes in Northern California.

For more information on the list of benefiting organizations in each county, or to make a cash or new clothing donation, please visit WarmHeartsWinterDrive.com. Those interested in supporting the Warm Hearts campaign may also email WarmHearts@columbiabank.com for more information.

About Columbia

Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho. The bank has been named one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces," more than 10 times. Columbia was named the #1 bank in the Northwest on the Forbes 2021 list of "America's Best Banks" marking 10 consecutive years on the publication's list of top financial institutions. More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com.

Media Contact:

Financial Profiles, Inc.

Kevin Dobbs

kdobbs@finprofiles.com

(310) 622.8245

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Columbia Bank