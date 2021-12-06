The 2nd "@Beautiful Zhejiang"Global Short Video Contest Discovers the Beauty of Zhejiang through Your Eyes What do we film when we're trying to record Zhejiang?

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd "@Beautiful Zhejiang" Global Short Video Contest is sponsored by Information Office of Zhejiang Provincial Government and Zhejiang Radio & TV Group, and organized by Zhejiang international channel (ZTV WORLD) of Zhejiang Radio & TV Group. It has been held twice since 2020. Last year, "Beautiful Zhejiang" global short video contest attracted the attention of the world. The interactive exhibition of excellent works covered 230 countries and regions on five continents, and both the audience and total page views reached 100 million. This year, the competition kicked off again amid people's expectation.

The 2nd "@Beautiful Zhejiang" Global Short Video Contest is international, open and cooperative, and has attracted wider social attention than the last one since its launch. This contest attracts participants from all walks of life, including individuals and teams, short video experts, universities, media companies and public institutions. After a seven-day online voting, the total number of the votes received is 1,413,845, and that of the clicks is 8,688,245, both record high. The participants are 3 times more than those of last year.

The contest this year received over 800 pieces of outstanding works from China and abroad, and the newly-added special topics have also become hot topics. Special works of"Memories of 100 Years in My Eyes" lead us to feel the pulse of the 100-year history of the Party and touch the vivid texture of the development of the times. In the special works of "The Most Beautiful Foreign Experiencers", we can see international students and foreigners from France, Argentina, Ukraine, the Netherlands, Morocco, Brazil, Russia, Germany, Cuba, the United Kingdom and other places who go deeply into various remote places and see different landscapes, show the lands under their feet, worlds in their eyes and expectations of their hearts.

Now, having completed the collection of works and online voting, the contest has entered the expert review stage. Nine veteran professionals from China and abroad have been invited to be the professional judge panel, who will score online and review offline to guarantee the quality of the excellent works of the competition.

Which works will win the contest and show the beauty of China to audiences around the world in the global exhibition? Let's wait and see!

