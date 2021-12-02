Volonic Introduces Carbon Fiber as a Luxury Material Option for The World's First Customizable, Free Placement Wireless Charging Solution

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volonic – an Orange County, CA based luxury lifestyle brand fusing innovative technologies with fashionable works of art – announced today the immediate availability of carbon fiber as a luxury material option for its flagship product, the Volonic Valet 3. Offered in a black and white colorway, carbon fiber joins a curated list of world-class materials that can be utilized with the world's first customizable, free placement wireless charging solution.

Exceptionally strong, yet lightweight, carbon fiber is globally renowned as a preferred material in high-performance luxury automobiles and cutting-edge aerospace engineering. Celebrated for its sleek and modern appearance, carbon fiber is guaranteed to add a touch of contemporary elegance to your Volonic Valet 3.

"Consumers' interests are constantly changing," said Shawn Dougherty, Founder & CEO of Volonic. "You must evolve with the increase in demand for innovation and artistic design, which is why we delivered the carbon fiber line. We are committed to providing consumers with more luxurious technology options to match a diverse range of elevated lifestyles."

Featuring the revolutionary Aira FreePower™ technology, the Volonic Valet 3 offers a full-surface position-free wireless charging experience and is composed of highly-coveted stylish material options that include authentic carbon fiber, 100% genuine Alcantara and full-grain leathers. Volonic's revolutionary technology leads the charge with Aira's unparalleled power and a matrix of intelligent Qi coils that deliver precise charging power to each of your devices, all at once.

Discover Volonic's new Carbon Fiber Valet 3 wireless chargers here: https://volonic.com/collections/carbon-collection

About Volonic

Volonic was created to make you take flight through the fusion of technology and fashionable works of art. To create a transformative experience that makes you see the world from a different perspective. We don't take shortcuts. We don't compromise. We don't settle for anything less than perfection because we have you in mind. We are here to inspire you. We serve a new generation of consumers who believe that beauty and elegance can live in the same space as technology and functionality. Take flight at www.volonic.com

Photo Download - http://www.kcomm.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Volonic-x-AndrewOptics-10-scaled.jpg

Photo Download - http://www.kcomm.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/CARBON_BLACK_OVERHEAD2.jpg

Media contact:

Shaye McClory

E: shaye@kcomm.com

P: (949) 230-4381

View original content:

SOURCE Volonic, Inc.