Peraton Announces Selection of New Reston, Virginia HQ - New HQ will be purpose-designed and built with a focus on customer engagement and employee experience

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton has signed a lease to establish a new corporate headquarters in Reston, Va. Peraton expects to open operations in its new headquarters at 1875 Explorer Street in Reston Town Center by September 2022, once initial construction phases are completed for the custom-designed space.

Peraton's Future Headquarters

"2021 has been a year of transformational expansion for Peraton," said Stu Shea, chairman, president, and CEO. "As we have grown to become the nation's leading mission capability integrator and the fourth largest privately owned company in Virginia, we have acquired employees and offices based all over the U.S. After spending the last six months focused on integration activities, we are now ready to move forward in 2022 as One Peraton."

"Identifying a new headquarters that can be tailored to meet the needs and identity of the new Peraton is of paramount importance in that process," said Shea. "With the announcement of our new Reston headquarters, we are excited to remain in Northern Virginia, close to our customers as well as a robust and diverse talent pipeline and supported by world-class resources and infrastructure."

Peraton's new headquarters will house corporate leadership along with major operations for three business sectors. Reston will serve as a national and regional hub for the company, as 5,000 of Peraton's 19,000 employees are based in the Washington, D.C. metro area. Additionally, the new headquarters will house Peraton's Mission Capability Innovation Center, where Peraton employees will generate and apply cutting edge capabilities to develop mission solutions that address customers' most unique and complex challenges.

The Center will offer both physical and virtual working environments and access to the vast network of Peraton Labs' Research and Innovation Centers. Inside the Center, Peraton employees, business partners, and customers will apply visionary thinking to support real-world missions of consequence – making an impact in space, intelligence, cyber, defense, homeland security, civil and health. The Center will provide an immersive and collaborative environment, taking advantage of Peraton's rich network of university and industry relationships and enabling the company to leverage the most promising new ideas.

"In 2017, we welcomed the establishment of Peraton's first headquarters in Herndon," said U.S. Congressman Gerry Connolly (D-Va.). "Today's announcement of their new Reston headquarters is more welcome news for Northern Virginia, as Peraton will remain in our community and continue to contribute to our local economy, all while playing a critical role supporting the U.S. government's national security missions of consequence."

With more than 150 offices across the United States after completing acquisitions of Perspecta and Northrop Grumman's integrated mission support and IT solution business in 2021, Peraton is in the middle of a multi-year review of its office footprint. The selection of a new headquarters is the first major decision in that process.

Once established in Reston, Peraton will continue to maintain major operations at other locations throughout the D.C. metro area and across the United States.

About Peraton

Peraton drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, we deliver trusted and highly differentiated national security solutions and technologies that keep people safe and secure. Peraton serves as a valued partner to essential government agencies across the intelligence, space, cyber, defense, civilian, health, and state and local markets. Every day, our employees do the can't be done, solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit Peraton.com/News and follow Peraton on LinkedIn for news and updates.

Media Contact:

Brian Wagner

Senior Director, Strategic Communications

Peraton

202-302-8754

Brian.Wagner@peraton.com

(PRNewsfoto/Peraton)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Peraton