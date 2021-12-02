Informatica Announces New Cloud Integration to Democratize Access to Delta Lake on Databricks

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica ® (NYSE: INFA), the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced a major expansion of its partnership with Databricks with a new integration that empowers organizations to accelerate democratization of their data with Informatica and Databricks' Lakehouse Platform. Informatica's Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) now offers cloud-native, low-code, no-code data integration that natively transforms data within Databricks SQL, enabling users beyond IT to leverage the performance and scale of Databricks. Informatica's no-code data pipelines are easy to build, offer much faster development times and are much easier to re-use and maintain than hand-coding.

Informatica Corp. (PRNewsfoto/Informatica Corp.)

"The cloud-native data integrations represent a new chapter in the Informatica-Databricks partnership," said Pankaj Dugar, VP Product Partnerships at Databricks. "The introduction of these new features will deliver a streamlined experience for our joint customers and make it easier than ever to leverage Informatica's IDMC pipeline capabilities with the power and performance of the Databricks Lakehouse Platform."

Informatica's IDMC is bringing the native performance and scale of Databricks to more users with the following key capabilities:

Move massive amounts of data in minutes: Informatica enables no-code, enterprise-grade data pipelines with IDMC that can be run natively on Databricks. IDMC also includes rapid data loading from databases to Databricks via Database Mass Ingestion moving massive amounts of data into Databricks Delta in minutes with an easy-to-use, wizard-like user experience.



Simplify access and usage of data by business users: Data democratization is the biggest enabler of data-led digital transformation. With the low-code, no-code data integration offered by Informatica, users across all levels within an enterprise (not just IT) can now easily leverage the enterprise-grade scale and performance offered by Databricks.

"No-code data pipelines are an important capability in scaling data and analytics in the cloud, and we are excited to bring together the rich capabilities of IDMC with the performance and scale of Databricks in a seamless user experience," said Rik Tamm-Daniels, VP Strategic Ecosystems and Technology. "This allows users to jumpstart their workflows in Databricks SQL and get insights faster from their data lakehouse."

Informatica and Databricks will be showcasing these new capabilities as AWS re:Invent 11/29-12/3. Attendees who would like to learn more can visit the Informatica booth, or book a meeting here: https://www.informatica.com/about-us/events/2021/informatica-at-aws-reinvent.html

To learn more visit: http://www.informatica.com/databricks.

About Informatica

Informatica, an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, empowers businesses to realize the transformative power of data. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC), powered by AI and a cloud-first, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies. Customers in more than 100 countries and 84 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. For more information, visit us at www.informatica.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Contact: Informatica Public Relations

prteam@informatica.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Informatica