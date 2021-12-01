Vinson & Elkins Elects 13 New Partners

HOUSTON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinson & Elkins today announced the promotion of 13 lawyers to its partnership, effective January 1, 2022: Michael Gibson in Austin; Brad Foxman, Jordan Leu and Sarah Mitchell in Dallas; Robert Hughes, Damien Lyster and Crosby Scofield in Houston; Lauren Davies and Giacomo Reali in London; Lauren Kanzer, Julia Petty and Jose Sanchez in New York; and Paige Anderson in Richmond.

"We are pleased to recognize the excellent service our new partners provide to their clients and congratulate them on this milestone in their careers," said Mark Kelly, Chairman, Vinson & Elkins. "Representing eight practice groups, this year's lawyers epitomize the spirit of collaboration that makes our firm and culture so strong. They have each demonstrated a commitment to others and a focus on innovation that will fuel both the future of our firm and the legal profession."

"We are proud to have such a talented group of women and men who have made exceptional contributions to the success of the firm," said Scott Wulfe, Managing Partner, Vinson & Elkins. "Each of them excels in client service, professional acumen and collegiality, embracing what it means to be a Vinson & Elkins attorney. We are excited to welcome them to the partnership and look forward to building on our future together."

The following is a list of the firm's new partners:

Paige Anderson, Tax

Anderson's practice focuses on the federal income tax aspects of business transactions, particularly in the real estate industry. She advises real estate investment trusts, private equity sponsors and investors on a variety of tax matters, including the formation of public and private REITs, tax planning associated with equity and mortgage REITs, qualified opportunity zones, capital markets transactions and IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, reorganizations, financings and tax aspects of foreign investment in U.S. real estate.

Lauren Davies, Energy Transactions & Projects

Davies advises on the development and financing of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors, acting for clients on complex projects in emerging markets and across the globe. She has extensive experience in project finance, advising project companies, sponsors, host governments and lenders in connection with the development and financing of projects in the oil and gas, petrochemical, mining and metals, LNG, port and infrastructure sectors.

Brad Foxman, Restructuring & Reorganization

Foxman's practice includes all aspects of restructuring and reorganization, including the representation of lenders, buyers, debtors, creditors and trustees. He has extensive experience in advising clients on all aspects of financial distress, including liability management transactions, corporate workouts and restructurings, distressed asset acquisitions and divestitures, bankruptcy litigation, counterparty risk and reorganization and insolvency proceedings.

Michael Gibson, Mergers & Acquisitions and Capital Markets

Gibson advises clients on strategic and capital-raising transactions, including acquisitions, dispositions and sale-of-the-company transactions, preferred stock and other equity financings, convertible debt financings, minority and growth equity investments and corporate reorganizations. He represents public and private companies, private equity investors and their portfolio companies and venture capital investors and emerging growth companies, and has extensive experience across a range of industries, including technology, transportation and manufacturing.

Robert Hughes, Mergers & Acquisitions and Capital Markets

Hughes advises private equity firms, portfolio companies and a variety of public and private businesses in connection with a range of strategic transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, structured financings, leveraged buyouts and joint ventures. His work focuses on identifying practical solutions to complex legal issues and spans a variety industries, including infrastructure, renewables, telecommunications, energy and technology.

Lauren Kanzer, Restructuring & Reorganization

Kanzer's practice focuses on all aspects of restructuring and reorganization work, including representing debtors, creditors, equity holders, and investors in chapter 11 cases, out-of-court restructurings and distressed acquisitions and investments. She has experience representing clients in a variety of industries including energy, transportation, agriculture, finance, health care and food and beverage.

Jordan Leu, Complex Commercial Litigation

Leu has a wide range of experience in state and federal courts and in arbitration representing energy companies, private equity firms and financial institutions in a variety of commercial disputes; representing debtors, creditors and sponsors in litigation related to financial restructurings and bankruptcy; and defending lawyers and law firms in professional liability cases.

Damien Lyster, Energy Regulatory

Lyster has advised clients on numerous transactional and state and federal regulatory issues related to the production, gathering, transportation and storage of natural gas; the transportation, terminaling, and storage of liquid hydrocarbons; power sales and marketing; and the sale or acquisition of natural gas, oil and electric power commodities and assets. He has represented companies in negotiating commercial agreements and pursuing applicable authorizations from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the Texas Railroad Commission.

Sarah Mitchell, Mergers & Acquisitions and Capital Markets

Mitchell's practice focuses on counseling clients on insurance matters in complex corporate transactions. In connection with public and private M&A deals, private equity investments, and securities offerings, she advises on the use of representations & warranties insurance and other transactional risk insurance, the placement and run-off of D&O insurance, the transfer and retention of insurance assets, and other insurance matters.

Julia Petty, Executive Compensation & Benefits

Petty advises clients on executive compensation and benefits matters in connection with domestic and cross-border business transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, spin-offs and divestitures, public offerings, Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) and de-SPAC transactions and restructurings and other reorganizations. She routinely counsels clients on disclosure, governance and shareholder outreach related to compensation and benefits programs, with a particular focus on periods of corporate change.

Giacomo Reali, Finance

Reali's practice covers a broad range of corporate matters in markets across Europe, the United States and Latin America. He represents financial institutions, private equity sponsors, asset managers and corporations in complex financing transactions, including high-yield and investment-grade debt offerings; acquisition finance, loan commitments and bridge lending; leveraged loans; preferred equity, warrants and control equity investments; mezzanine and HoldCo PIK financings; special situations transactions; and workouts and restructuring transactions.

Jose Sanchez, Complex Commercial Litigation

Sanchez's practice focuses on international arbitration matters, with an emphasis on infrastructure, energy, investor-state relationships and post-acquisition disputes. He handles international arbitration matters in English, Spanish and Portuguese, under the laws of numerous jurisdictions across the globe, with emphasis in New York and Latin America.

Crosby Scofield, Mergers & Acquisitions and Capital Markets

Scofield advises public and private companies, private equity funds and other financial sponsors in connection with corporate matters and strategic transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, joint ventures and preferred equity financings. He also routinely represents issuers and underwriters in capital markets transactions.

