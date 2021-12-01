Miami Beach Invites Travelers to Celebrate the Holiday Season with Festive Experiences and Luxurious Offerings All Season Long

Miami Beach Invites Travelers to Celebrate the Holiday Season with Festive Experiences and Luxurious Offerings All Season Long

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers seeking a warm-weather escape this holiday season are in for a treat as Miami Beach rolls out festive experiences and luxurious offerings all season long. From timeless experiences like building gingerbread houses to discounts on luxurious stays at award-winning destination hotels, including Shelborne South Beach and The Balfour Hotel, there's something for all to enjoy.

"The holiday season takes on a special meaning here in Miami Beach, and we aim to provide ample events and offerings that will encourage our visitors to create memories with their loved ones," said Steve Adkins, Chairman of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA).

Recently named "World's Leading Lifestyle Destination" by the 2021 International Travel Awards, Miami Beach is home to award-winning restaurants and hotels, eccentric arts and culture attractions, and year-round events that make the city like no other place in the world.

Visitors who choose to escape to Miami Beach this holiday season will have access to unbeatable offers and an array of memorable events, including:

Shelborne South Beach invites travelers to celebrate the holidays with its new 'A Very Miami Holiday' package, available to guests who book the festive room. The package includes milk and cookies turndown service, Cafecito and pastelitos from David's Café, Mixology Mixer 'Sleighn It' Kit, and more.

The Gabriel South Beach is offering Miami-sourced gingerbread house kits for guests to build from the comfort of their hotel rooms. Santa could also make an appearance at one of the property's pools for a private story reading of holiday classics like "Twas the Night Before Christmas," the Miami way. To top off the experience, guests can request a private screening of "The Polar Express" from the rooftop pool featuring popcorn and hot cocoa.

The Balfour Hotel is now offering a Noche Buena package to celebrate the holidays this season. Guests will enjoy a Coquito mixology demo, pinata-making kits, and food and beverage specials, including the traditional roasted pig dish served during Noche Buena.

Guests who book two nights at Loews Miami Beach will receive the third night free now through December 23, allowing guests to extend their stay and enjoy breathtaking views, five-star service and a premier location.

The Clevelander South Beach is inviting guests to extend the fun with its Stay Three Nights, Fourth Night Free promotion available now through February 28, 2022. In addition to the extra night, guests receive a discounted resort fee, two complimentary Famous Frozen's at Clevelander Kitchen & Bar, and 15% off at the Clevelander Kitchen & Bar.

Travelers who book three nights or more at The Betsy South Beach will enjoy 15% off and free daily breakfast for two, now through December 31. The Betsy South Beach offers a gathering place for arts and culture, a curated events program and a royal welcome for four-legged guests.

Hotel Gaythering will host Art Gaysel from December 2 – 4, celebrating LGBTQ artists on Miami Beach. The festival will feature 23 exhibit rooms and artists will be onsite to interact with visitors.

Gather family and friends and head to Lincoln Road Mall to enjoy an evening under the stars. From December 8 – 29, The SoundScape Cinema Series will be showing a variety of holiday-themed movies on a 7,000 square-foot projection wall. Movies include "The Karate Kid," "The Outsiders," and "The Grinch Who Stole Christmas."

Stop by the North Beach Bandshell's two-day music festival featuring Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Spafford and more on December 10 – 11. The festival will provide fans with an intimate experience alongside delicious local eats.

Experience seasonal favorites at the Sounds of the Season on December 18 at 7:30 p.m. as the New World Symphony performs in their best holiday costumes. Gather with friends and family to celebrate the holidays and learn about a variety of cultures.

"We look forward to welcoming visitors and locals alike and helping to spread a little holiday cheer for all to enjoy," said Grisette Marcos, Executive Director of the MBVCA.

For the latest on specialty offers and events on Miami Beach this holiday season, follow @ExperienceMiamiBeach on Facebook, Instagram, and @EMiamiBeach on Twitter; and download the Experience Miami Beach App at http://www.miamibeachapi.com/app/.

