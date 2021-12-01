Kaleidescape and Stewart Filmscreen Partner to Deliver Unparalleled Presentation Masking for Premium Quality Playback to Private Cinemas New Customers Receive $1,000 off MSRP on any Qualifying Kaleidescape System when Purchased with Select Stewart Screen Masking Systems

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and TORRANCE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleidescape, the industry leader in delivering the finest private cinema playback experience, and Stewart Filmscreen, the premier projection screen manufacturer, and a woman-owned technology company, announced today a partnership that raises the bar for a seamless screening experience.

With controls for adjustable shades and lighting themes, Kaleidescape automatically activates the Stewart Filmscreen masking system to display every movie in its native aspect ratio, to deliver a purely cinematic experience at an unprecedented level of convenience and quality.

Preferred by the best-known filmmakers, Stewart's handcrafted screens are designed with integrity and built to last, delivering a next-level viewing experience. Stewart's masking systems store multiple screen aspect ratios and are designed to work flawlessly with all room automation systems. With controls for adjustable shades and lighting themes, Kaleidescape automatically activates the Stewart Filmscreen masking system to display every movie in its native aspect ratio, to deliver a purely cinematic experience at an unprecedented level of convenience and quality.

"For 75 years, Stewart Filmscreen has been the industry's choice for reference screens with sleek form factor designs, precise screen masking capabilities and expertise in offering the perfect screen for any private cinema environment," says Norma Garcia-Muro, vice president of marketing, Kaleidescape. "With Kaleidescape's unparalleled, reference-quality movie ecosystem, the combination of Kaleidescape's Terra + Strato C systems and Stewart's best-in-class screens, with directly integrated masking automation, will take any private cinema to the next level of luxury."

For a limited time, when you purchase a Stewart Filmscreen Director's Choice, VistaScope, or WallMask screen masking system, you will receive $1,000 off MSRP on any qualifying Kaleidescape system. This promotion is available from December 1, 2021, through December 31, 2022.

"This is an exciting offering from Kaleidescape and Stewart Filmscreen that aligns perfectly with the standard of reference quality imaging capabilities our customers have come to expect when installing a Stewart screen," said Adrian Silva, vice president of sales, Stewart Filmscreen. "We are extremely impressed with Kaleidescape's unrivaled playback quality, especially when it comes to 4K UHD with HDR content, that delivers an image so pristine you can't take your eyes off the screen."

Along with over 13,000 movies, TV series, and concerts available from its industry-leading movie store, only Kaleidescape players are designed to present movies at full reference, with lossless quality audio. The Kaleidescape system is designed to play 4K HDR movies with a video bitrate four times higher while reproducing lossless quality audio at up to ten times higher than any streaming device. This results in a profound difference in image quality when played on a perfectly paired Stewart screen.

About Kaleidescape (www.kaleidescape.com)

Kaleidescape is the only online provider of films with full-fidelity audio and video for luxury private cinemas. The company's internet-delivered movies include proprietary metadata that enables its award-winning movie players to produce a truly astonishing private cinema experience. Kaleidescape systems are installed worldwide in the best homes and yachts. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in California, Kaleidescape sells its products exclusively through custom integrators.

About Stewart Filmscreen (www.stewartfilmscreen.com)

Since 1947, Stewart Filmscreen, an ISO 9000:2015 registered and woman-owned technology company, is the world's premier professional projection screen manufacturer. Handmade in the Torrance, CA, USA, Stewart ignited the theater screen experience with exclusive home cinemas, large-venue commercial applications, and film post-production studios around the world. As the preferred exclusive creator of professional and home-based projection screens such as Director's Choice EVO, CineCurve, VistaScope EVO, Balón Edge, WallScreen Deluxe and Luxus, Stewart Filmscreen stands alone in exceeding the most challenging requirements — from demanding aerospace customers as well as from all commercial and home environments. With customers in over 150 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and APAC, including the biggest names in Hollywood, Stewart is the reference standard for stunning, visual immersion.

For more information about Stewart's award-winning projection screens, visit StewartFilmscreen.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contacts:

Kaleidescape, Inc.

Josh Gershman

Josh.Gershman@kaleidescape.com

Stewart Filmscreen

Tony Mercado

TMercado@StewartFilmscreen.com

