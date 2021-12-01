CoinShares Agrees to Acquire Napoleon and its Social Trading Platform Expanding into New Consumer Market Segment

SAINT HELIER, Jersey, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinShares International Limited (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF) ("CoinShares"), Europe's largest and longest standing crypto firm, today announced it has agreed to acquire the French FinTech firm Napoleon Crypto SAS and its subsidiaries ("Napoleon"). Napoleon and its employees will become part of the CoinShares family of companies, leveraging CoinShares' technology, market infrastructure, and market presence to further accelerate platform growth with a strong focus on self-directed investors.

Napoleon enables self-directed investors to expand their crypto investing experience by offering a suite of pre-built portfolios and strategies that cater to different investment objectives. The platform is seamlessly integrated with crypto exchanges like Binance, Bitfinex, Bitmex, FTX and Bitstamp, and is non-custodial, meaning users retain complete control over their funds while deploying algorithmic strategies and allocation models. Since its inception in 2017, Napoleon has established a strong foothold among the French investment community and has been looking to expand globally its consumer platform.

Under CoinShares' ownership, Napoleon will continue to double down on building a vibrant investment community and delivering actionable insights. This community will join a larger social community that CoinShares has been working to build over the past seven years; a community focused on trading a wide variety of assets in a broad range of markets while optimizing for a variety of portfolio objectives including risk management, yield generation, and portfolio diversification.

Upon completion (expected in the second week of December) all of Napoleon's team and assets will become part of CoinShares, and benefit from the scale and size of CoinShares' broader outreach. At this point in time, there will be no changes to Napoleon's day to day management and product offerings.

Napoleon Group GM JC Dudek commented "Napoleon Group is proud to have built one of Europe's most active crypto trader communities. This transaction will enable us to focus on accelerating our platform growth and client acquisition. We are very excited to join CoinShares and their broader ecosystem of partners to keep scaling."

CoinShares' acquisition of Napoleon is part of the Group's growth strategy to continue expanding its in-house technology and platforms to reach new markets with new products that will help bridge the gap between traditional and decentralized finance while recognizing a deep change in investor preferences.

CoinShares CEO Jean-Marie Mognetti noted "Crypto is about community, and over the last seven years, CoinShares has built a fantastic one. As we continue to grow, it is increasingly important for us to keep developing our ability to distribute our research, expertise, and products directly to our clients via the most appropriate channel. Today, Napoleon offers crypto exchange clients the capabilities to hook their exchange account to our platform of thematic algorithmic trading strategies and baskets designed to offer better risk adjusted return based on customer selected risk profile. Scaling this platform, and its attached services, is the perfect way to kick start a new and exciting consumer focused growth chapter for CoinShares."

Technical note:

On November 30, 2021, CoinShares International Limited entered into a sale and purchase agreement (the "SPA") to acquire the entire issued share capital in Napoleon Crypto SAS for €13,930,427.43. The transaction will settle via a combination of cash and a partial equity swap, with the issuance of 363,636 new ordinary shares ("Consideration Shares") at a price of €10.8 per share and is expected to complete in the second week of December upon admission of the Consideration Shares to trading. The SPA contains customary vendor and purchaser representations and covenants. CoinShares will own the intellectual property and existing contracts relating to the business.

About CoinShares

CoinShares is Europe's largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, managing billions of dollars of assets on behalf of its client base. The Group is focused on expanding investor access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that seek to provide trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

