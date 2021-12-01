Charles & Colvard to Present at the Sidoti Virtual Micro Cap Investor Conference on December 8-9, 2021

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR) (the "Company"), a globally recognized fine jewelry company specializing in lab created gemstones, announced that Don O'Connell, President and CEO, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Virtual Micro Cap Investor Conference, taking place on December 8-9, 2021.

The presentation will begin at 10:00 AM ET on December 8, 2021 and can be accessed live here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Q3Z8IrEfRXq1yli9-SgIwA. A link to the live webcast of the presentation may be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website: https://ir.charlesandcolvard.com/events.

The Company will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, December 8 and 9, 2021. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you don't need to be a Sidoti client.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR) believes fine jewelry can be accessible, beautiful and conscientious. Charles & Colvard is the original pioneer of lab-created moissanite, a rare gemstone formed from silicon carbide. The Company brings revolutionary gemstones and jewelry to market through its pinnacle Forever OneTM moissanite brand and its premium Caydia® lab grown diamond brand. Consumers seek Charles & Colvard fashion, bridal and fine jewelry because of its exceptional quality, incredible value and shared beliefs in environmental and social responsibility. Charles & Colvard was founded in 1995 and is based in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park. For more information, please visit www.charlesandcolvard.com.

