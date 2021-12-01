BioIQ Ranked One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Attributes record revenue growth to rising demand for reliable access to convenient health screening solutions at scale

ATLANTA, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioIQ, an analytics-driven population health and testing platform company for top employers, health plans, and government agencies, today announced it was ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for the fifth time in the last eight years. The list represents a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America.

BioIQ's chief executive officer, Justin Bellante, credits skyrocketing demand for at-home health testing for the company's record revenue growth as innovative health plans, employers, and consumers seek more convenient ways to access care during the pandemic and beyond. He said, "Consumer access to convenient health screening solutions can have a tremendous impact on population health. BioIQ is honored to work with innovative, caring health plans, employers, and government agencies to support consumer health through routine health and COVID-19 testing solutions, particularly amidst such a trying time in US healthcare."

"Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success."

BioIQ experienced record year-over-year growth as health testing shifted to the home and after expanding its testing product lineup, including a robust COVID-19 testing and vaccination solution. Solutions also include screenings for colorectal cancer, diabetes, kidney disease, and infectious disease, to name a few. In 2021, BioIQ added multiple Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and national health plans to its client base. The company saw a surge in the need for both COVID-19 testing resources and routine health screening kits as consumers deferred in-person medical visits due to the pandemic. BioIQ's digital population health testing platform has supported millions of health screenings for employees and health plan members to date.

"The pandemic has underscored the urgent need for tech solutions in a variety of areas across health care, fintech, energy tech, entertainment, to name a few, so reliance on innovators like the winners of the Technology Fast 500 is more important than ever," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit & assurance practice. "These companies are not only at the cutting edge, transforming the way we do business, but most importantly, recognize the strategic importance of ongoing innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology."

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About BioIQ

BioIQ is modernizing the diagnostic testing industry through a national network of labs and customized solutions that support payors, employers, and consumers. By aggregating testing solutions, optimizing lab capacity, and integrating testing with customers' needs and strategies, BioIQ ensures resilience and reliability so that employers and payors can protect workforces and members. With its first-of-its-kind health connectivity platform, BioIQ is uniquely positioned at the convergence of population health and the consumerization and retailization of healthcare to drive the shift to value-based care for payers and employers. Since 2005, BioIQ has launched thousands of successful health testing programs serving millions of participants. For more information, visit www.bioiq.com.

LetsGetChecked, a leading healthcare solutions company, recently announced its intent to acquire BioIQ. LetsGetChecked's vertically integrated telehealth, at-home diagnostics and pharmacy solution will enable BioIQ to expand delivery of resilient and timely testing strategies.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

