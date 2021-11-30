Pavilion Data Systems Further Strengthens Leadership Ranks with Three Executive Hires

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavilion Data Systems, the universally unmatched leader in data storage, today announced a further enhancement of its executive leadership with the hiring of three seasoned technology executives. Anil Virmani, the company's new Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, joins new hires Chethan Bachamada, Vice President of Operations, and Lynn Orlando, Vice President of Marketing, to help manage and lead the company's growth as it continues to strengthen its position in the high-performance storage market.

Anil Virmani, an experienced technology leader, brings a notable background to Pavilion gained at both startups and multinational corporations, having built software teams from the ground up, leading up to 150 developers. He recently served as Vice President of Engineering and Product Management for Hewlett Packard Enterprise's GreenLake Cloud Services where he led a large global team responsible for many aspects of HPE's edge to cloud platform-as-a-service, and has also served in executive roles at ADARA, Inc., VMware, and Juniper Networks.

Chethan Bachamada brings more than 20 years of experience gained in the electronics industry, primarily at Jabil where he most recently served as a business unit director. After starting his career as an engineer at Lear Corporation, Bachamada developed into a director of business management, leading several cross-functional and multinational teams.

Lynn Orlando has over 20 years of experience in data storage and networking. She comes to Pavilion from WekaIO, a cloud data platform provider, where she was head of content marketing. A longtime senior leader with broad experience in product and solutions marketing, Orlando began her career in higher education, after which she transitioned to the tech industry. She served in progressively senior management roles at Cisco Systems, Skyera, HGST, and Western Digital. Before moving to WekaIO, Orlando was head of marketing at Stellus Technologies.

"Pavilion's award-winning approach to high-performance data storage has gained acceptance in many of the world's most demanding organizations in research, healthcare, security, and finance, among many others. As our reputation grows, the demands on our management team grow as well," noted Dario Zamarian, Pavilion Chief Executive Officer. "Anil, Chethan, and Lynn are superbly skilled executives who will help us meet the needs of current and new customers as we expand our market share and leadership in advanced data storage systems."

About Pavilion Data Systems

Pavilion is the data platform that enables enterprises to derive greater value from their data—faster, simpler, and at scale. We are the perfect complement for AI/ML, HPC, analytics, edge and other data-driven workloads, and the ideal data IO platform for GPU-based computing platforms. The Pavilion HyperParallel Data Platform, powered by Pavilion HyperOS, delivers unmatched performance and density, ultra-low latency, and unlimited scalability and flexibility. Pavilion provides customers with unprecedented choice and control. Learn why Fortune 500 companies and federal government agencies choose Pavilion. Visit www.pavilion.io and follow us on LinkedIn.

