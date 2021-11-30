iRobot Celebrates the Holidays, Gives Roomba j7/j7+ Intelligence to Detect and Clean Around Holiday Trees, Socks and Shoes iRobot Announces New Cleaning Features Powered by Genius™ Home Intelligence, Holiday Deals and More

BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, is getting in the holiday spirit by unveiling new features powered by iRobot Genius™ Home Intelligence that further personalization and smart home experiences for the Roomba® j7 and j7+ robot vacuums and other connected robots. The company is also announcing product discounts on iRobot.com across the company's portfolio.

The latest update to iRobot Genius™ takes the Roomba j7 and j7+ robot vacuums’ cleaning prowess to the next level with the ability to identify and clean around Holiday trees, shoes and socks, in addition to cords and solid pet waste.

Cleans Around Holiday Trees, Shoes and Socks: The Gift of Intelligence, Powered by iRobot Genius

The holiday season brings a joyful home, but those decorations, celebrations and family gatherings can also bring the stress of messes. Made possible through advanced machine learning algorithms and cutting-edge artificial intelligence, the latest update to iRobot Genius takes the Roomba j7 and j7+ robot vacuums' cleaning prowess to the next level with the ability to identify and clean around Holiday trees, shoes and socks, in addition to solid pet waste1 and cords. The update also makes it easier for existing customers to transfer robot intelligence from their current Imprint™ Smart Mapping robot to a new Smart Mapping robot.2

Holiday Tree Zone Detection – Love the Holiday tree but hate the mess it creates? Now, users can directly send their Roomba j7 or j7+ to clean up those pesky fallen pine needles. The Roomba j7 and j7+ can recommend cleaning zones around Holiday trees via – Love the Holiday tree but hate the mess it creates? Now, users can directly send their Roomba j7 or j7+ to clean up those pesky fallen pine needles. The Roomba j7 and j7+ can recommend cleaning zones around Holiday trees via the iRobot Home App . With iRobot Genius, the robot will automatically suggest a Clean Zone around the outer perimeter of the tree and place a Keep Out Zone in the center, which prevents the robot from contacting the tree.

Shoes and Socks Hazard Avoidance – Did someone leave their shoes in the living room? Accidentally drop a sock from the hamper, or miss an imaginary 3-point attempt? Don't fret, the Roomba j7 and j7+ can now identify and avoid shoes and socks when cleaning, adding to the current list of other objects that the robot can detect and avoid, including cords and solid pet waste. The Roomba j7+ will continue to get smarter over time and identify even more objects with future over-the-air software updates.

Map Copy – Users shouldn't have to create a new Imprint™ Smart Map every time they purchase a robot from iRobot. For a more seamless experience, users with Smart Mapping robots can now transfer existing Smart Maps from one robot to another,2 including the Braava® jet m6 robot mop – an ideal solution for those who purchase a new robot, an additional robot or an iRobot Bundle.

"With each iRobot Genius update, your robot gets smarter and does even more at no cost," said Keith Hartsfield, chief product officer at iRobot. "This latest update gives the Roomba j7 and j7+ the ability to recognize and clean around holiday trees, shoes and socks, letting you enjoy more of what you like to do during the holiday season. With Map Copy, it also lets a customer more easily set up a new robot so that it automatically starts where their old robot left off, similar to activating a new cell phone."

Holiday Deals on iRobot.com

Whether you're shopping for that special someone or treating yourself to the miracle of hands-free cleaning, iRobot has you covered. Customers can now take advantage of significant savings on iRobot.com for the holiday season. Deals include:

Alternatively, customers can also now get the Roomba j7+ and all the benefits of an iRobot Select membership for a $0 activation fee (normally $99) and $29/mo.9

Please visit irobot.com for a full list of promotional listings.

In addition, the Roomba i1 robot vacuum is currently available at select retailers this holiday season. The Roomba i1 takes vacuuming off your mind by purposefully and logically cleaning in neat rows, moving from room to room across hard floors and carpet. Clearing your home of stubborn dirt and messes, the Roomba i1 pulls in the debris with its Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes, a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System and 10x the Power-Lifting Suction.10

About iRobot Corporation

iRobot, the leading global consumer robot company, designs and builds robots that empower people to do more both inside and outside of the home. iRobot created the home robot cleaning category with the introduction of its Roomba® Robot Vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 30 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product line, including the Roomba® and the Braava® family of mopping robots, feature proprietary technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. iRobot engineers are building an ecosystem of robots and technologies to enable the smart home. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com.

