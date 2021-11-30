Genesys Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys®, a global cloud leader in customer experience orchestration, today announced that it has been Certified™ as a Great Place to Work® in the United States. As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work recognizes organizations that go above and beyond for their employees based on what current employees say about their experiences. According to a survey conducted in connection with the certification, overall, 88% of Genesys employees said it's a great place to work — 29% higher than the average for US companies.

Over the last two years, under the helm of CEO Tony Bates, Genesys has undergone a transformation that has re-energized its culture as the organization pioneers the Experience as a ServiceSM market. This means fostering an environment in which people not only look at things differently, but also do things differently. The company believes that the best way to achieve this shift is through a culture of inclusion, rich with unique perspectives, where every employee is empowered to bring new ideas to the table, feels safe to voice when they believe something isn't working and sees opportunities to grow.

Genesys employees overwhelmingly recognized the company for its inclusive culture, with more than 90% of employees reporting they felt they're treated fairly, regardless of sexual orientation, race, gender or age. The results reflect the company's focus on empathy, which underpins why employees feel valued and excited to watch their efforts have a significant impact on advancing the company's mission. Genesys believes its culture is central to delivering empathetic customer experiences — and that's evident in the company's record-setting fiscal year 2021 and continued momentum.

"Our people are at the heart of our success, and we're committed to fostering a culture that enables them to thrive," said Eva Majercsik, Chief People Officer at Genesys. "At Genesys, we're focused on cultivating an environment where individuals feel seen, heard and understood. That's how we help drive the passion, purpose and engagement of our employees and how we're able to go big for our customers every day."

Other highlights from the employee survey include:

92% of employees felt new hires are made to feel welcome when joining the company

91% of employees are proud to tell others they work at Genesys

90% of employees believe people care about each other at Genesys

Genesys is a Great Place to Work worldwide, with certifications in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand and the Philippines, as well as five consecutive years in India, where the company was also named a Best Place to Work for Women in 2020 and 2021.

At Genesys, more than 6,000 employees are building careers and defining the future of customer experience. Learn more about life at Genesys and open roles here.

