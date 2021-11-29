Densitas® Announces New Director, Global Sales and Operations to Lead Market Expansion

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Densitas® Inc., a global provider of A.I. technologies for digital mammography and breast screening, named Alexandra Bade Director, Global Sales and Operations to lead the company's global market expansion.

"I am thrilled to join the team at a time when we have the opportunity to make a big impact on improving quality and outcomes for mammography providers and their patients," Bade said. "I look forward to strengthening and expanding our partnerships across the globe."

Alexandra brings with her 18 years of experience with Intelerad Medical Systems, having held numerous sales, customer service, and operations positions since 2004 as it grew from 25 to more than 400 employees and into a major player on the global scene. Most recently she built and led the Inside Sales team to exponential growth.

"We are excited to welcome Alexandra to the Densitas® team," said Bob Hoffman, Director of Business Development. "Her imaging operational expertise supporting healthcare systems internationally will be invaluable, and her track record in driving sales and supporting clients positions us well in our accelerated growth into those markets."

In her role as Director, Global Sales and Operations, Alexandra will lead the team towards market expansion globally.

The company will demonstrate its latest artificial intelligence solutions at the upcoming 107th Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) annual meeting, November 30–December 2, 2021 (Booth #2952, South Hall).

About Densitas®

Densitas® is a global leader in artificial intelligence solutions for breast cancer screening, focused on quality, safety, efficiency, and precision breast health. Our products equip mammography facilities with solutions for improving mammography quality, operational efficiencies, clinical care team burnout, compliance with MQSA EQUIP and breast density inform legislation, patient-specific rapid risk assessment, and tailored radiologic technologist training protocols. Densitas® solutions align with value-based care delivery models by providing standardized metrics and quantitative performance indicators delivered through a continuous quality assurance platform powered by advanced A.I. analytics to cost-effectively manage the care delivery.

Learn More at www.densitas.health

