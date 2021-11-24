SEVA.LOVE partners with DOGPOUND and announces an NFT series with Yovanna Ventura to raise funds for Community of Unity - connecting underserved youth in New York City to generational empowerment

LAKE NONA, Fla., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SEVA.LOVE announces an NFT for good collaboration to benefit the Community of Unity non-profit organization in collaboration with the iconic luxury fitness and lifestyle brand, Dogpound, renowned model and actress Yovanna Ventura, and acclaimed NFT artist Wes Henry.

The NFT series will be focused on community and connection which has been core to the ethos of Dogpound. The "Dogpound for Good" NFT series will feature the ambassadors of Dogpound with their canine companions. The series has been dedicated to support mental health and the role pets have played in alleviating the decline of individual mental health and simultaneously mitigated symptoms of loneliness during the pandemic.

"We're really excited to be pushing the boundaries of innovation at Dogpound." Says Jenny Wang, CTO of Dogpound. She continues, "These NFTs will focus on well-being and community building to unlock utility values such as personal training and meditation sessions from leading influencers via the Dogpound network".

Stepping in to be the first muse for the series alongside her dogs, Yovanna Ventura said, "I'm so excited to be a part of Dogpound's first Seva Love NFT and be able to announce it on my birthday! I love being able to give back and am so inspired by the work of Community of Unity."

Community of Unity focuses on connecting underserved youth in New Your City to opportunities and experiences that can inspire and empower them to find success and fulfillment in life. Proceeds from the drop will help Community of Unity continue to fund its year round programming that has already been proven to have a major impact on their students' confidence and vision for their lives.

Marisa Zullin, Executive Director of the Community of Unity nonprofit said, "We love partnering with Dogpound because they believe so strongly in Community of Unity's emphasis on healthy habits and wellness. Dogpound's support has really shown our students that the wider community believes in their capacity to do great things and design their own future!"

Dogpound founder and CEO Kirk Myers acclaimed "Deepak Chopra is the global thought leader in wellbeing, and ever since I was diagnosed with heart failure at an early age, my dream has always been to help others to be as healthy as they can be."

"SEVA.LOVE's goal is to support social impact programs and galvanize the growing community on the metaverse who are focused on good", said Poonacha Machaiah, co-founder and CEO of SEVA.LOVE. "Our collaboration with Dogpound supports Community of Unity's continued programming to help young people overcome challenges, and aligns with our mission - service and love in action."

About Seva.Love

SEVA.LOVE is a one of a kind platform for the metaverse that aims to empower global action that benefits society for generations to come by connecting artists, philanthropists, brands, and change makers alike to build community around causes that matter. The platform has built on its partnership with Deepak Chopra, MD and is collaborating with other high profile artists, actors, musicians and athletes for future NFT drops supporting mental health, suicide prevention, poverty, hunger, education, climate action, violence against women, and more. For more information please visit https://www.seva.love/ and follow us at twitter: @metaseva instagram: @meta.seva discord: https://discord.seva.love/

About Dogpound: Founded by Kirk Myers in 2015, DOGPOUND is a luxury personal training gym with locations in Tribeca, NYC and West Hollywood, Los Angeles, in addition to global virtual training accessibility. The organic and genuine relationships fostered by Myers is the driving force behind all things DOGPOUND. Known for unique, fun and unorthodox training methods, the brand is loved by celebrities and influencers on both coasts and known for the expertise of the trainers. DOGPOUND works closely with clients to create challenging, dynamic regimens that are specifically tailored for each individual. www.thedogpound.com instagram: @dogpound

About Yovanna Ventuera

Yovanna Ventura is a model, actress and activist. Yovanna was born in Miami, Florida and is of Dominican Republic heritage. She is fluent in English and Spanish, and has a close bond with her Dominican roots. Career highlights include modeling in Yeezy season, Diesel, Lancôme and skims campaigns. While also being lead in music videos with Maluma + The Weeknd, and Romeo Santos. She is an ambassador for rewild, and has helped with advocating for animal rights. https://www.yovanna-ventura.com/

About Community of Unity

Since 2001, Community of Unity has directly impacted NYC's most under served urban youth through our holistic, low-ratio, high-impact programs, and has mentored and advocated for hundreds of young people in a variety of domains; from medical care, to grief counseling, housing support services, tutoring and academic support, legal advocacy, and advocacy within the foster care system. https://communityofunity.org/

