LyondellBasell to Address Citi 2021 Basic Materials Virtual Conference

HOUSTON and LONDON, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world, today announced Michael McMurray, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Citi 2021 Basic Materials Virtual Conference on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. ET.

Webcast Access

A live webcast can be accessed at the time of the event at https://www.LyondellBasell.com/en/investors/investor-events/. A replay of the event will be available at the same link within 24 hours following the webcast.

