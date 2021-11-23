Women's Health research Collaborative Partners with Pharmacosmos and Blood Management Leader to Advance Identification of Women with Heavy Menstrual Bleeding and Iron Deficiency

Women's Health research Collaborative Partners with Pharmacosmos and Blood Management Leader to Advance Identification of Women with Heavy Menstrual Bleeding and Iron Deficiency

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women's Health Research Collaborative (WHrC) announces a collaborative partnership amongst multiple stakeholders to address the related issues of iron deficiency (ID) and heavy menstrual bleeding (HMB) through patient-centered research.

(PRNewsfoto/The Kinetix Group)

Key stakeholders include Pharmacosmos Therapeutics Inc., an industry leader in the treatment of iron deficiency anemia, Alan Mast, MD, PhD, Walter Schroeder Endowed Chair for Blood Research and Senior Investigator at Versiti Blood Research Institute, and Malcolm Munro, MD, Chair of the WHrC.

This collaboration will study ferritin levels from over 1000 blood samples from female blood donors between the ages 18 to 45 who are already participating in an NIH sponsored study. The symptom of excessive menstrual bleeding will be elicited by a questionnaire, and since ferritin is an important measure of iron deficiency, the results should allow the investigators to further explore the relationship between HMB and ID and their impact on health-related quality of life. The study runs through December 2022, with analysis in 2023 and is being funded by an unrestricted grant from Pharmacosmos Therapeutics.

"This work should help us understand more about the prevalence of iron deficiency in reproductive aged women, particularly in relationship with their self described menstrual experience" said Dr. Munro.

"Reproductive-aged women who donate blood are at high risk for iron deficiency. This study will examine how menstruation, blood donation, and donor genetics influence this risk," said Dr. Mast who is also an associate professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin and member of WHrC's HMB/ID/IDA Steering Committee.

Michael Spyridon, PhD, Global Medical Director for Obstetrics and Gynecology at Pharmacosmos said ''We are proud to support this important study and to collaborate with such a prestigious group of investigators".

For more information, please contact partnerships@womenshealthresearchcollaborative.com

About Women's Health research Collaborative

WHrC is a global initiative focused on working with multi-stakeholder partners to identify gaps in women's health care and address unmet need. WHrC brings women's health to the forefront by promoting patient centered research and innovation to define and spread best practices related to women's health issues. For more information, go to https://womenshealthresearchcollaborative.com/

About Versiti

Versiti, a national leader in blood health innovation, was formed with the mission to improve the health of patients and enable the success of our healthcare partners nationally. We provide innovative, value-added solutions in the fields of transfusion medicine, transplantation, and blood-related diseases to meet the needs of each of our customers. The collective efforts across Versiti result in improved patient outcomes, expanded access to care, and cost efficiencies for healthcare systems nationwide. For more information, visit versiti.org .

Pharmacosmos Therapeutics Inc.

Pharmacosmos Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Morristown, NJ, and was established in 2019. Built upon the heritage of the global Pharmacosmos Group and structured to be agile and fast-moving, Pharmacosmos Therapeutics brings together the resources required to drive growth and an experienced, high-performing team with the shared purpose of bringing a new treatment option to those patients in need of intravenous iron.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Women’s Health research Collaborative