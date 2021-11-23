Trulieve Launches TruTonic, Florida's First Edible Drink Mix

Using exclusive TruNano Technology, TruTonic offers powerful, natural relief in tropical flavors and discreet, portable packaging for medicating on-the-go

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the launch of TruTonic, a brand-new drink powder that is the first of its kind in Florida. Created from the same cutting-edge, state-of-the-art process that created TruPowder, TruTonic combines tropical flavors, fast-acting relief, and mild carbonation – all in a conveniently pre-dosed 5mg package.

TruTonic offers a fast-acting, long-lasting alternative to smoking or vaporizing cannabis. TruTonic is intended to be added to water before ingestion, and when mixed will dissolve and fizz to create a seltzer-like beverage. The nano-based formulation allows patients to feel the medication's effects quickly while the discreet packaging and lower dose ensures patients can find relief any time of day.

"At Trulieve, we're dedicated to meeting and exceeding patients' needs at every end of the cannabis experience spectrum. TruTonic delivers the reliable and rapid-onset experience many patients are looking for with a fat-free, sugar-free and low-calorie edible," said Trulieve Chief Marketing Officer Valda Coryat. "TruTonic is a one-of-a-kind product and we're excited to offer Florida's patients a new way to find natural, effective relief."

Due to its unique formulation and versatility, TruTonic expands on the alternative intake routes available at Trulieve for patients that may not be comfortable with or interested in smoking or vaporizing cannabis. Trulieve's TruNano Technology allows for water solubility, increased bioavailability, and a faster onset than a traditional, distillate-based edible medication. While not strain-specific, it packs a powerful punch for patients seeking flavorful, discreet, and fast relief, such as those suffering from chronic pain or muscle spasms.

TruTonic will be available in Trulieve dispensaries across Florida starting Tuesday, November 23, 2021, in Black Cherry and Florida Orange flavors. Each unit will contain ten pre-packaged 5mg THC doses.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

