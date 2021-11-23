Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Invesco Ltd. To Present at Goldman Sachs 2021 US Financial Services Conference

Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago

ATLANTA, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today announced that Marty Flanagan, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs 2021 US Financial Services Conference on December 7, 2021 at 3:40pm EST.

(PRNewsfoto/Invesco Ltd.)
A link to the live audio webcast will be available on http://ir.invesco.com.  For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available following the event.

About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit invesco.com/corporate.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Greg Ketron

404-724-4299


Aimee Partin

404-724-4248

Media Relations Contact:

Graham Galt

404-439-3070

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invesco-ltd-to-present-at-goldman-sachs-2021-us-financial-services-conference-301429795.html

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.