InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Storing a Hot Iron (SFO-826)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory that enables you to safely store a hot iron after use," said an inventor, from Union City, Calif., "so I invented the IRON SLEEVE. My design provides added protection and peace of mind for users."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to store a hot iron immediately after use. In doing so, it helps to prevent burns and fire hazards. It also enhances safety and convenience and it could help the iron to cool faster. The invention features a simple and practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households and hotels. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SFO-826, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

