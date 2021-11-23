Gift to 30 Food Banks Will Help Provide Healthy Meals to Children and Families Across the U.S.

Feeding America® Provides Produce for Families in Need With Support From Disney Gift to 30 Food Banks Will Help Provide Healthy Meals to Children and Families Across the U.S.

CHICAGO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its commitment to help create healthier generations, The Walt Disney Company has made a contribution to Feeding America® to support efforts to source more produce and increase the number of nutritious meals provided to children and families who need it most. The funds will be distributed to 30 Feeding America member food banks throughout the U.S. Last year, Feeding America secured more than 2.1 billion pounds of fruits and vegetables and plans to provide even more nourishing produce to families in need this year.

Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America)

"We are grateful for Disney's multifaceted support of our work and nearly decade-long collaboration that has helped provide much needed meals for our neighbors facing food insecurity across the country," said Casey Marsh, Chief Development Officer at Feeding America. "From helping us source more nutritious produce, to showing up in person with their Disney VoluntEARS program, to raising crucial awareness through all of their media platforms, Disney has provided unwavering support to our work and the fight to end hunger in America."

Disney has supported Feeding America's efforts to end hunger in the U.S. since 2012, providing significant funding for the organization's produce programs and volunteer efforts at member food banks. This year's funding will help food banks provide more fresh produce to kids and families facing hunger by removing barriers to sourcing and distributing produce, such as building capacity by increasing refrigeration and equipment at food banks or helping to store and distribute fresh produce within communities to people who need it most.

In addition to the funding Disney provides each year, the company regularly donates unserved food to support people in need in our local communities, as part of our ongoing commitment to reducing food waste and helping address food insecurity. Each year, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort provide more than 1.2 million meals* as well as Disney VoluntEARS who participate in efforts where cast members collect, sort and distribute food to their local Second Harvest Food Banks which are part of Feeding America's network of food banks. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products in the U.S. have contributed more than $6.7 million worth of food donations to hunger-relief organizations nationwide.

Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, Feeding America helped provide 6.6 billion meals** to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America estimates that at least 60 million people turned to charitable food assistance in the United States last year.

See list of grant recipient food banks below.

Central Texas Food Bank – Austin, TX

Connecticut Foodshare – Wallingford, CT

Lowcountry Food Bank – Charleston, SC

Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina – Charlotte, NC

Greater Chicago Food Depository – Chicago, IL

Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano – Concord, CA

Montgomery County Food Bank – Conroe, TX

Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina – Fayetteville, NC

Treasure Coast Food Bank – Fort Pierce, FL

Central California Food Bank – Fresno, CA

Northern Illinois Food Bank – Geneva, IL

Long Island Cares, Inc. – Hauppauge, NY

Community Foodbank of New Jersey – Hillside, NJ

Houston Food Bank – Houston, TX

Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County – Irvine, CA

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank – Los Angeles, CA

Food Bank For New York City – New York, NY

City Harvest – New York, NY

Alameda County Community Food Bank – Oakland, CA

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida – Orlando, FL

Food Share of Ventura County – Oxnard, CA

Feeding South Florida – Pembroke Park, FL

Philabundance – Philadelphia, PA

Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina – Raleigh, NC

Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino Counties – Riverside, CA

San Francisco and Marin Food Banks – San Francisco, CA

Second Harvest of Silicon Valley – San Jose, CA

Redwood Empire Food Bank – Santa Rosa, CA

Food Lifeline – Seattle, WA

Capital Area Food Bank – Washington, DC

To learn about Feeding America and the network of food banks, visit FeedingAmerica.org/Disney.

*According to the USDA, 1.2 lbs of food is equivalent to one meal.

**$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

Media Contact

Mamie Moore

Feeding America

312.641.5645

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Feeding America