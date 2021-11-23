Dec. 5 is the last chance to purchase an Epic Pass for 2021-22 ski and ride season

Dec. 5 is the last chance to purchase an Epic Pass for 2021-22 ski and ride season

2021-22 Epic Pass products go off sale at 11:59 p.m. MT on Dec. 5 ; with a 20 percent price reset, the Epic Pass is currently available for $879

Lift tickets will be limited during three holiday periods; Dec. 5 is the last chance to lock in an Epic Day Pass

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While resorts are beginning to open for the 2021-22 North American winter season, the window will soon close on one of the best deals in skiing and riding, when Epic Passes go off sale at 11:59 p.m. MT on Sunday, Dec. 5.

Vail

All Epic Pass products saw a major price reduction of 20 percent this year, unlocking access at an incredible value to Vail, Breckenridge, Park City, Heavenly, Whistler Blackcomb, Stowe and dozens of other world-class resort destinations and local ski areas. The 20 percent price reduction applies to the entire portfolio of the Vail Resorts' North American pass lineup, including the Epic Pass, priced at $879, the Epic Local Pass, priced at $679, the Northeast Value Pass, priced at $511, and the Epic Day Pass, which starts at $73 for an Epic 1-Day Pass.

Vail Resorts recently announced that to prioritize its loyal Pass Holders, the company will limit lift ticket sales during three popular holiday periods this season. Skiers and riders planning to visit during Dec. 25-Jan. 2, Jan. 14-17 and Feb. 18-27 are strongly encouraged to purchase their lift access in advance. Sunday, Dec. 5 at 11:59 p.m. is the last chance for holiday visitors to lock in a pass for the best value. Passes are non-refundable, except as provided in Epic Coverage.

"We are proud that we have made passes more accessible as we work to make Epic for Everyone," said Ryan Bennett, chief marketing officer at Vail Resorts. "Whether it is our loyal returning guests, former lift ticket purchasers, or newcomers to our sport, we are grateful for all of our Pass Holders and are focused on providing them an excellent experience. For those who are considering visiting the mountains this winter to ski one day or all season long, now is the time to buy a pass for a great deal in skiing and riding."

Enhancing the guest experience

Across its resorts this season, the company is rolling out new data-driven strategies to enhance the guest experience. This includes:

Limiting lift ticket sales across its 34 North American resorts during the three most popular holiday weeks, Dec. 25-Jan. 2, Jan. 14-17 and Feb. 18-27 , to prioritize the mountain experience for its Pass Holders. Lift tickets will not be limited on any other day this season.



Deploying a new operating plan to significantly improve efficiency of lift and gondola loading to reduce wait times, among other operational enhancements.



Launching a new daily forecast of lift line wait times in the EpicMix app at 12 of the company's most popular resorts to help guests better plan their ski and ride day.



Investing in new lifts and expanded terrain to reduce wait times and improve circulation around the mountains. New lifts are unveiling at five resorts and expanded terrain is opening at Beaver Creek ; plus 19 new lift projects are planned ahead of next season as a part of the company's to reduce wait times and improve circulation around the mountains. New lifts are unveiling at five resorts and expanded terrain is opening at; plus 19 new lift projects are planned ahead of next season as a part of the company's Epic Lift Upgrade initiative.

Epic Pass products provide unmatched value

Epic Pass products come with Epic Mountain Rewards, which offers Pass Holders the best ski trip deals, including 20 percent off on-mountain dining, lodging, group ski and ride school lessons, equipment rentals and more at Vail Resorts' 34 North American owned and operated resorts.

Epic Pass options include access to local ski areas as well as bucket list destinations. Some of the most popular pass offerings include:

Epic Day Pass – With limited lift ticket sales during peak holidays, guests who traditionally buy lift tickets are encouraged to purchase an Epic Day Pass for savings of up to 65 percent compared to lift ticket prices. With an Epic Day Pass, guests can purchase one to seven days now and decide later when and which resorts they want to visit – without concern of a day selling out.



The Epic Day Pass is customizable with two levels of resort access and a choice to include holiday access or not. Prices for an Epic 1-Day Pass start as low as $95 to visit resorts like Vail and Beaver Creek , and as low as $73 to visit resorts like Keystone , Heavenly and Stowe . The price per day decreases as more days are purchased. Epic Day Passes are non-refundable, except as provided in Epic Coverage.



Epic Pass – Priced at $879 (compared to $1099 last season), Epic Pass offers the best value and variety for skiing and riding, providing unlimited, unrestricted access to all of the company's 37 owned and operated resorts – including Vail , Beaver Creek , Breckenridge , Park City and Whistler Blackcomb – plus access to additional partner resorts, including Telluride, Sun Valley, Snowbasin, Courchevel, Fernie , Kicking Horse and more.



Epic Local Pass – Priced at $679 (compared to $849 last season) the Epic Local Pass provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 26 resorts – including Breckenridge and Keystone – from the East Coast to the West Coast, as well as holiday-restricted access to resorts like Park City , Heavenly and Stowe , and 10 days total to use at the world-class destinations of Vail , Beaver Creek and Whistler Blackcomb, plus additional access to partner resorts.



Northeast Value Pass – For skiers and riders on the East Coast, the Northeast Value Pass (priced at $511 , compared to $619 last season) provides access to 18 resorts across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, including Stowe , Hunter, Mount Snow , Okemo, Wildcat and more.



Tahoe Local Pass – On the West Coast, the Tahoe Local Pass (priced at $559 , compared to $699 last season) is the ideal way to access resorts at Lake Tahoe and in Colorado . Skiers and riders with the Tahoe Local Pass have access to Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood seven days per week (excluding holidays) and five total days at Vail , Beaver Creek , Breckenridge , Keystone , Crested Butte and Park City (excluding holidays).

All passes also include Epic Coverage at no additional cost, providing refunds for certain resort closures and personal events such as job loss, injury or illness.

About Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the leading global mountain resort operator. Vail Resorts' subsidiaries operate 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Crested Butte in Colorado; Park City in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada; Perisher, Falls Creek and Hotham in Australia; Stowe, Mount Snow, Okemo in Vermont; Hunter Mountain in New York; Mount Sunapee, Attitash, Wildcat and Crotched in New Hampshire; Stevens Pass in Washington; Liberty, Roundtop, Whitetail, Jack Frost and Big Boulder in Pennsylvania; Alpine Valley, Boston Mills, Brandywine and Mad River in Ohio; Hidden Valley and Snow Creek in Missouri; Wilmot in Wisconsin; Afton Alps in Minnesota; Mt. Brighton in Michigan; and Paoli Peaks in Indiana. Vail Resorts owns and/or manages a collection of casually elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Development Company is the real estate planning and development subsidiary of Vail Resorts, Inc. Vail Resorts is a publicly held company traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MTN). The Vail Resorts company website is www.vailresorts.com and its consumer websites are www.epicpass.com and www.snow.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vail Resorts, Inc.