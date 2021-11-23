Construction Partners, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

DOTHAN, Ala., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) ("CPI" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways across five southeastern states, today reported financial and operating results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2021.

Fred J. (Jule) Smith, III, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased to report strong revenue growth of 24% in the fourth quarter and 16% for the fiscal year, compared to last year. Our fiscal year-over-year revenue growth of 16% consisted of approximately one-third organic growth and two-thirds acquisitive growth. I'm proud of our team's hard work in the quarter, despite an increase in lost workdays due to abnormally wet weather in the Southeast, where precipitation was up 30% from July to September compared to typical rainfall levels for these months in all of our states. Fortunately, project delays based on inclement weather served to further bolster a record year-end project backlog of $966 million. We see this year's fourth quarter growth in backlog as evidence of strong demand for infrastructure services in our markets. In addition, we believe profit margins in our backlog can continue to grow with the expanded bidding opportunities in infrastructure.

"Our fiscal year 2022 outlook reflects confidence in the continuation of solid growth supported by strong customer demand, project funding and bidding activities across our markets. In addition, a robust acquisition pipeline and historically high backlog form the foundation of our growth expectations in fiscal 2022. Our optimism about the Company's core business model and long-term strategy, coupled with a 'once-in-a-generation' $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, has our team extremely excited about the opportunities that should allow our Company to directly contribute to the improvement of our nation's infrastructure for years to come."

Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Fiscal 2021 revenues were $910.7 million, compared to $785.7 million in fiscal 2020, representing 15.9% year-over-year revenue growth.

Gross profit was $119.9 million in fiscal 2021, compared to $122.2 million in fiscal 2020.

Net income was $20.2 million in fiscal 2021, compared to net income of $40.3 million in fiscal 2020. Adjusted net income(1) in fiscal 2021 was $24.0 million, compared to $40.6 million in fiscal 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) in fiscal 2021 was $90.6 million, compared to $98.9 million in fiscal 2020.

Project backlog was $966.2 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $608.1 million at September 30, 2020 and $822.9 million at June 30, 2021.

Smith continued, "Our team has done an excellent job integrating recently acquired businesses that are expanding the company into new markets and enhancing our vertical integration for manufacturing and construction services. Last month, we completed a strategically important platform acquisition, with the purchase of King Asphalt in Liberty, South Carolina. King is a full-service hot-mix asphalt and paving company with three hot-mix asphalt plants in the Greenville metropolitan area. King provides asphalt contracting services for a variety of public, commercial and residential projects and is well-positioned to participate in the dynamic economy and rapid growth occurring in the Upstate region of South Carolina.

"Despite current economic headwinds impacting all construction and infrastructure businesses, such as wage and materials inflation, as well as disruptions felt up and down the supply chain, our team is demonstrating resiliency as we manage through challenges. We have carefully factored these risks into our 2022 outlook ranges and believe that we can achieve double-digit top-line revenue growth and Adjusted EBITDA margins," added Smith.

Fiscal Year 2022 Outlook

The Company's outlook for fiscal year 2022 with regard to revenue, net income and Adjusted EBITDA is as follows:

Revenue in the range of $1,075 million to $1,150 million .

Net income in the range of $34.7 million to $41.8 million .

Adjusted EBITDA(1) in the range of $122.0 million to $132.0 million .

The Company's outlook does not assume an increase in federal funding from the recently passed Infrastructure Investment in Jobs Act or future acquisitions that the Company has not already completed.

Ned N. Fleming, III, the Company's Executive Chairman, stated, "CPI is a growth company that once again successfully demonstrated its ability to achieve strong operational and financial results across its expanding footprint in fiscal year 2021. We significantly grew revenue in new markets via acquisitions and further penetrated markets across existing geographies. In addition, our vertical integration strategy and enhanced construction services in 2021 provide a more scaled platform for greater 'rock to road' margins projected for 2022. As Jule explained, the Company's fiscal 2022 outlook indicates double-digit revenue growth on improving gross margins, with certain 2021 non-recurring costs eliminated for 2022. The Board and management believe strongly in the opportunities for CPI to continue to grow this year, and beyond, as we work hard to enhance value for all stakeholders."

Conference Call

The Company will conduct a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended September 30, 2021. To access the call live by phone, dial (412) 902-0003 and ask for the Construction Partners call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. A telephonic replay will be available through November 30, 2021 by calling (201) 612-7415 and using passcode ID: 13723179#. A webcast of the call will also be available live and for later replay on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.constructionpartners.net.

About Construction Partners, Inc.

Construction Partners, Inc. is a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company operating across five southeastern states, with 56 hot-mix asphalt plants, 14 aggregate facilities and one liquid asphalt terminal. Publicly funded projects make up the majority of its business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. The majority of the Company's public projects are maintenance-related. Private sector projects include paving and sitework for office and industrial parks, shopping centers, local businesses and residential developments. To learn more, visit www.constructionpartners.net.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "should," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "outlook," "believe" and "plan." The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements related to financial projections, future events, business strategy, future performance, future operations, backlog, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management. These and other forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results. Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: our ability to successfully manage and integrate acquisitions; failure to realize the expected economic benefits of acquisitions, including future levels of revenues being lower than expected and costs being higher than expected; failure or inability to implement growth strategies in a timely manner; declines in public infrastructure construction and reductions in government funding, including the funding by transportation authorities and other state and local agencies; risks related to our operating strategy; competition for projects in our local markets; risks associated with our capital-intensive business; government requirements and initiatives, including those related to funding for public or infrastructure construction, land usage and environmental, health and safety matters; unfavorable economic conditions and restrictive financing markets; our ability to obtain sufficient bonding capacity to undertake certain projects; our ability to accurately estimate the overall risks, requirements or costs when we bid on or negotiate contracts that are ultimately awarded to us; the cancellation of a significant number of contracts or our disqualification from bidding for new contracts; risks related to adverse weather conditions; our substantial indebtedness and the restrictions imposed on us by the terms thereof; our ability to maintain favorable relationships with third parties that supply us with equipment and essential supplies; our ability to retain key personnel and maintain satisfactory labor relations; property damage, results of litigation and other claims and insurance coverage issues; risks related to our information technology systems and infrastructure; our ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; risks from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the risks, uncertainties and factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events, or circumstances or other changes affecting such statements except to the extent required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Rick Black / Ken Dennard

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

ROAD@DennardLascar.com

(713) 529-6600

(1) Adjusted net income and Adjusted EBITDA are financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release.

Construction Partners, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except share and per share data)









For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Fiscal Year Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues $ 279,042

$ 224,645

$ 910,739

$ 785,679 Cost of revenues 244,389

183,250

790,803

663,467 Gross profit 34,653

41,395

119,936

122,212 General and administrative expenses (24,124)

(17,811)

(91,878)

(68,597) Gain on sale of equipment, net 866

482

2,043

1,616 Operating income 11,395

24,066

30,101

55,231 Interest expense, net (1,070)

(423)

(2,404)

(3,113) Other income (loss) 158

(24)

819

336 Income before provision for income taxes and earnings from investment in joint venture 10,483

23,619

28,516

52,454 Provision for income taxes 2,582

6,138

8,349

12,760 Earnings from investment in joint venture —

71

10

603 Net income $ 7,901

$ 17,552

$ 20,177

$ 40,297 Other comprehensive (loss), net of tax













Unrealized (loss) on interest rate swap contract, net (23)

—

(23)

— Other comprehensive (loss) (23)

—

(23)

— Comprehensive income $ 7,878

$ 17,552

$ 20,154

$ 40,297















Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:













Basic $ 0.15

$ 0.34

$ 0.39

$ 0.78 Diluted $ 0.15

$ 0.34

$ 0.39

$ 0.78















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:













Basic 51,686,846

51,489,211

51,636,955

51,489,211 Diluted 51,916,042

51,673,510

51,773,213

51,636,934

Construction Partners, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data)



September 30,

2021

2020 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,251



$ 148,316

Contracts receivable including retainage, net 158,170



131,770

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 23,023



7,873

Inventories 53,792



38,561

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,790



5,041

Total current assets 300,026



331,561









Property, plant and equipment, net 404,832



237,230

Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,535



7,383

Goodwill 85,422



46,348

Intangible assets, net 4,163



3,224

Investment in joint venture 108



198

Other assets 5,534



1,784

Deferred income taxes, net —



386

Total assets $ 806,620



$ 628,114

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 86,390



$ 64,732

Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 33,719



33,704

Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,395



2,046

Current maturities of long-term debt 10,000



13,000

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 26,459



22,347

Total current liabilities 157,963



135,829

Long-term liabilities:





Long-term debt, net of current maturities and debt issuance costs 206,175



79,053

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 5,302



5,554

Deferred income taxes, net 17,362



14,003

Other long-term liabilities 10,919



8,480

Total long-term liabilities 239,758



107,090

Total liabilities 397,721



242,919

Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' Equity:





Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 and no shares issued and outstanding —



—

Class A common stock, par value $0.001; 400,000,000 shares authorized, 36,600,639 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021, and 33,875,884 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 37



34

Class B common stock, par value $0.001; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 18,614,791 shares issued and 15,691,839 shares outstanding at September 30, 2021, and 20,828,813 shares issued and 17,905,861 shares outstanding at September 30, 2020 19



21

Additional paid-in capital 248,571



245,022

Treasury stock, at cost, 2,922,952 shares of Class B common stock, par value $0.001 (15,603)



(15,603)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (23)



—

Retained earnings 175,898



155,721

Total stockholders' equity 408,899



385,195

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 806,620



$ 628,114











Construction Partners, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands)



For the Fiscal Year Ended September 30,

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 20,177



$ 40,297

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization 49,806



39,301

Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 275



170

Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments (3,209)



1,900

Provision for bad debt 784



705

Gain on sale of equipment (2,043)



(1,616)

Equity-based compensation expense 3,549



1,570

Earnings from investment in joint venture (10)



(603)

Distribution of earnings from investment in joint venture 100



540

Deferred income taxes 3,745



3,310

Other non-cash adjustments (46)



(5)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Contracts receivable including retainage (27,074)



7,407

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts (15,150)



4,157

Inventories (3,932)



(1,183)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,759)



8,103

Other assets (2,928)



500

Accounts payable 20,201



(5,710)

Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 15



2,589

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,848



3,086

Other long-term liabilities 2,151



655

Net cash provided by operating activities, net of acquisitions 48,500



105,173

Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property, plant and equipment (56,332)



(52,574)

Acquisition of liquid asphalt terminal assets —



—

Proceeds from sale of equipment 3,654



3,041

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (210,734)



(30,191)

Return of investment in joint venture —



361

Net cash used in investing activities (263,412)



(79,363)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs and discount 219,197



72,299

Principal payments of long-term debt (95,350)



(30,412)

Payment of treasury stock purchase obligation —



—

Proceeds from sale of stock —



—

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 123,847



41,887

Net change in cash and cash equivalents (91,065)



67,697

Cash and cash equivalents:





Beginning of year 148,316



80,619

End of year $ 57,251



$ 148,316









Supplemental cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest $ 3,197



$ 2,041

Cash paid for income taxes $ 6,218



$ 9,905

Cash paid for operating lease liabilities $ 2,532



$ 3,228

Non-cash items:





Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 2,338



$ 1,516

Property, plant and equipment financed with accounts payable $ 3,408



$ 2,761

Amounts payable to sellers in business combinations $ 1,457



$ —

Non-compete agreements to seller in business combination $ 1,200



$ —











Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before, as applicable from time to time, (i) interest expense, net, (ii) provision (benefit) for income taxes, (iii) depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization, (iv) equity-based compensation expense, (v) loss on the extinguishment of debt, (vi) certain management fees and expenses and (vii) nonrecurring legal settlement costs and associated legal expenses unrelated to the Company's core operations. Adjusted net income represents net income before nonrecurring legal settlement costs and associated legal expenses unrelated to the Company's core operations. These metrics are supplemental measures of our operating performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our operating performance. We present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income because management uses these measures as key performance indicators, and we believe that securities analysts, investors and others use these measures to evaluate companies in our industry. Our calculation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly named measures reported by other companies. Potential differences may include differences in capital structures, tax positions and the age and book depreciation of intangible and tangible assets. The following tables present a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income for the periods presented.

Construction Partners, Inc. Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Fiscal Years Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands)



For the Fiscal Year Ended September 30,

2021

2020 Net income $ 20,177



$ 40,297

Interest expense, net 2,404



3,113

Provision for income taxes 8,349



12,760

Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization 49,806



39,301

Equity-based compensation expense 3,549



1,570

Management fees and expenses (1) 1,935



1,403

Settlement of legal claim and associated legal expenses (2) 4,362



434

Adjusted EBITDA $ 90,582



$ 98,878





(1) Reflects fees and reimbursement of certain out-of-pocket expenses under a management services agreement with an affiliate of SunTx Capital Partners, the Company's controlling stockholder.

(2) Reflects a $3.2 million legal settlement and associated legal expenses.

Construction Partners, Inc. Net Income to Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation Fiscal Years Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands)



For the Fiscal Year Ended September 30,

2021

2020 Net income $ 20,177



$ 40,297

Settlement of legal claim and associated legal expenses (1) 4,362



434

Tax impact due to above reconciling items $ (570)



$ (109)

Adjusted net income $ 23,969



$ 40,622



















(1) Reflects a $3.2 million legal settlement and associated legal expenses.

Construction Partners, Inc. Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Fiscal Year 2022 Outlook (unaudited, in thousands)



































For the Fiscal Year Ending

September 30, 2022



Low

High Net income

$ 34,700



$ 41,800

Interest expense, net

6,000



6,100

Provision for income taxes

12,300



14,300

Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

61,600



62,000

Equity-based compensation expense

5,700



6,000

Management fees and expenses (1)

1,700



1,800

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 122,000



$ 132,000











(1) Reflects fees and reimbursement of certain out-of-pocket expenses under a management services agreement with an affiliate of SunTx Capital Partners, the Company's controlling stockholder.

