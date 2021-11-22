Ahead of the holiday season, Americans are most looking forward to the time before and between major holidays

Survey Conducted By KitchenAid Brand Uncovers Consumers Most Excited To Celebrate The 'In Between' Moments This Season Ahead of the holiday season, Americans are most looking forward to the time before and between major holidays

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When people think of the holiday season, they often think of the "big moments" such as large family dinners, decorating for the season or loved ones opening their carefully curated gifts. However, KitchenAid discovered it is "in-between moments" that create the most memorable holiday experiences. The brand conducted a survey to uncover how people are making these moments stand out — in and out of the kitchen.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8980931-kitchenaid-recipes-holiday-tips-and-gifts/

According to KitchenAid, 65% say they enjoy the "in between moments" of the holidays more than the holidays themselves. It is the quiet moments, like sharing a movie night with family eating yesterday's dinner as leftovers, that deliver the warmth of the season. In fact, 59 percent agree that leftovers taste better than eating the actual dinner for the holidays.

"We were excited to discover that consumers enjoy the in between moments of the season more so than the holidays themselves. We want to help you unlock the real magic that lies in the quiet moments where we take a break from the hustle and bustle of holidays," said Carley Smith, senior marketing manager for KitchenAid. "Whether it's using the Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine to fuel a cozy conversation with friends, or using the Stand Mixer to enhance a movie night with homemade appetizers, KitchenAid has the essentials to make the in-between of the holidays stand out."

KitchenAid products are necessary for those trying to escape holiday chaos and enjoy the everyday. In fact, 62 percent of respondents agree the holidays can get tiring at a certain point, which is what makes the following in-between moments a cherished respite:

For more inspiration on how to enjoy the in-between moments with family, friends and KitchenAid, find recipe inspiration and curated gift guides from lifestyle experts, including Dan Pelosi, Shereen Pavlides and Molly Baz, HERE .

About KitchenAid

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid® brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com or follow us on Instagram, @KitchenAidUSA .

Media Contact:

MSL

KitchenAidPR@mslgroup.com

View original content:

SOURCE KitchenAid