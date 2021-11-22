Relativity Partners with BSI to Launch RelativityOne in Ireland

CHICAGO, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal and compliance technology company, announced that its secure, end-to-end SaaS product RelativityOne is available in Ireland. The Consulting Services team at BSI is Relativity's official launch partner. Users can now control their data in-country and innovate faster to meet expanding business and data challenges with the extensible cloud product.

Relativity

BSI's team of experts help clients find pragmatic solutions rooted in the most advanced technology to provide cost-effective and legally defensible workflows and solutions for all forms of complex e-discovery, regulatory and compliance cases. As data sources continue to proliferate and the nature of work evolves to be more global and remote, a more holistic data collection user experience is a necessity.

With RelativityOne, BSI can streamline their technology stack and accommodate large and remote collections seamlessly. Because RelativityOne is cloud based, it provides BSI's clients with the on-demand, flexible access they need to connect from anywhere at any time. RelativityOne is also central to protecting clients' most sensitive data and reducing risk with proactive threat prevention, 24/7 monitoring, automated security processes and leading compliance certifications.

"It's exciting to see that through RelativityOne's scalability, users can work seamlessly and securely around the world to discover the truth in data," said Steve Couling, Managing Director and Vice President Sales, EMEA at Relativity.

"RelativityOne usage is rapidly growing, and we see Ireland as a significant market in adding to the e-discovery momentum in EMEA," said Nisrine Nehmé, Sales Manager, EMEA at Relativity. "It was a natural fit to partner with BSI to launch in Ireland and we look forward to seeing how they continue to leverage the extensibility of our SaaS product to further optimize the businesses of their clients."

With RelativityOne, BSI can provide the full set of Relativity functionality without needing to maintain backend infrastructure, freeing up consultants' time to focus on clients' requirements and provide trusted advice and case assistance. RelativityOne gives BSI the capability to offer its clients a fast and reliable review solution backed by AI and machine learning models that help them quickly focus on the right insights – reducing time, cost and risk along the way.

"We are delighted to be the launch partner for RelativityOne in Ireland," said Stephen Bowes, Global Practice Director at BSI. "We have embraced Relativity's technology into the wider BSI portfolio that we can present to our clients to assist them specifically with their data governance requirements. Relativity's hands on support, channel management approach and wider community support ensure that we can provide a holistic, end-to-end case management service."

RelativityOne is the most globally available SaaS platform in e-discovery with availability in 14 total geographies. As part of Relativity's commitment to make its solutions more accessible and to ensure Relativity's customers can continue to grow globally with their respective clients, Relativity plans to further expand its global footprint in 2022 adding availability in Japan, France and South Africa.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product RelativityOne manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. The AI-powered communication surveillance product, Relativity Trace proactively detects regulatory misconduct like insider trading, collusion and other non-compliant behavior. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for 10 consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

About BSI Consultancy Services

BSI Consultancy Services provides expertise to clients on the identification, protection, compliance and management of their information assets through a combination of consultancy, technology, research and training. Its mission is to help clients achieve Information Resilience - an environment where infrastructure is protected and secure, regulatory and compliance obligations are met, people are safe, and reputation and trust is maintained. The company's highly qualified consultants' experience and expertise cover the entire Information Governance landscape.

The company's credentials are enhanced by adherence to internationally recognized accreditations and certifications (CREST / Cyber Essentials / Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard Qualified Security Assessor). BSI is the originator of the ISO/IEC 27000 series of Information Security Standards and the global leader in providing training and certification to ISO/IEC 27001, the established best practice in Information Security Management Systems (ISMS).

For more information visit www.bsigroup.com/cyber-ie.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Relativity