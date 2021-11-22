Patient Advocates Licenses TALON Platform For "Transparency In Coverage Rule" And "No Surprises Act" Compliance, Safe Harbor

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare technology firm TALON announced today that Maine-based third-party administrator Patient Advocates, LLC has licensed TALON's turn-key solution for compliance with the federal Transparency in Coverage Rule and No Surprises Act. Patient Advocates' partnership with TALON provides a comprehensive platform for its clients to meet the otherwise highly burdensome requirements of the mandates that commence January 1, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Talon)

"At Patient Advocates we believe that an empowered health care consumer is fundamental in reigning in a company's health care costs," said Justin Ward, Executive Vice President of Patient Advocates. "After reviewing the leading health care price transparency vendors, we are pleased to integrate TALON's robust solution. Enabling health care consumerism and ensuring compliance is a step forward to demanding better value from the healthcare system."

"The extraordinary shift to a more consumer-centric American healthcare system begins during 2022," said TALON president and CEO Mark Galvin. "Our platform offers compliance and safe harbor to these imminent federal requirements. We look forward to supporting Patient Advocates as its clients leverage TALON in the new market-driven healthcare system and reduce their healthcare costs through smart consumerism."

To download TALON's Planning Guide covering the Transparency in Coverage Rule, No Surprises Act and TALON's solution, click here.

About MMS Analytics Inc. d/b/a TALON

TALON's vision is to create and supply America's market-driven healthcare system. TALON is preparing clients across America to comply with the Transparency in Coverage Rule and No Surprises Act. Its MyMedicalShopper™, a mobile-first app that arms consumers with the information they need to make intelligent healthcare purchasing decisions, served as the prototype for the federal mandates. Founded in 2014, TALON is based in Portsmouth, N.H.

Learn more at www.TALONhealthtech.com.

About Patient Advocates, LLC

Established in 1995, Patient Advocates, LLC is a privately held health management partner and third-party administrator that empowers New England employers and consumers to successfully navigate the complex healthcare system. Its experience shows that employers can reduce health claims, lower employee absenteeism, and improve productivity by helping their workers take control of their health.

Learn more at www.patientadvocatesllc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MMS Analytics Inc. d/b/a TALON