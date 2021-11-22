Martha Stewart Announces the Launch of Her First Audio Storytelling NFT Collection Commemorating Thanksgiving Traditions Following her sold-out NFT debut, Martha Stewart drops 100 unique collectibles on MarthaFRESHMint.com and an auction for the first-of-its kind, audio "Storytelling NFT" in partnership with Tokns Commerce

BOSTON and LONDON, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptly dubbed the "Queen of Thanksgiving" by Time Magazine, world renowned business and cultural icon Martha Stewart will launch her second collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on her NFT boutique MarthaFRESHMint.com. This officially licensed, Thanksgiving-themed collection is produced in collaboration with Tokns Commerce, the leading licensee and NFT solutions provider for iconic brands and world-class creators.

Thanksgiving NFTs - Martha shares the story of hosting her first Thanksgiving dinner - burnt turkey and all! (PRNewsfoto/Tokns)

Adding to a long list of "Martha Firsts," Martha Stewart is innovating yet again, producing the first-ever "Storytelling NFT." This novel NFT format features an audio recording of Martha sharing her earliest Thanksgiving memories and recounting the story of her first, disastrous, Thanksgiving dinner. This humorous account was first published in the debut Thanksgiving edition of Martha Stewart Living magazine. This featured collection will include a signed digital cover from that 1994 Thanksgiving issue, and an audio recording of Martha reading from the very first "Remembering" article included on the last page in Martha Stewart Living, penned by Martha herself.

"Storytelling is a bit of a lost art, so I am thrilled to be bringing it into the world of NFTs just in time for the holidays," says Martha Stewart. "It was nostalgic for me to re-read my first 'Remembering' article from nearly 30 years ago. I enjoyed recounting and recording the story of that first Thanksgiving in my own home, burned turkey and all."

As an homage to some of the most memorable photographers she has worked with throughout the years, Martha has also curated a collection of 100 unique NFTs that capture the beauty and bounty of this American holiday. Black Friday Shoppers struggling to find new gift ideas, can now purchase gift cards on MarthaFRESHMint.com for the NFT collectors and Martha Stewart fans on your list.

An NFT is a unique and non-interchangeable unit of data that is assigned to a digital item such as photos, videos and audio and minted to the blockchain to authenticate ownership. Blending new technology of the blockchain with modern direct-to-consumer e-commerce practices, Tokns Commerce collaborates with Martha Stewart and Marquee Brands to transform decades of artefacts, photographs and momentous occasions into own-able digital art that celebrates changing seasons, holidays, and other special occasions.

Founder and CEO of Tokns Commerce Jamie Tedford notes; "After selling out her first Halloween NFT collection, Martha has doubled down on the quantity of NFTs while ratcheting up the creativity with this breakthrough "Storytelling NFT" format. Martha.com is at the forefront of the direct-to-consumer movement, so it should come as no surprise that Martha Stewart is leading the charge to make NFT's more accessible while building deeper connections with buyers and collectors.

Marquee Brands and Tokns Commerce recognise the imperative of sustainable business practices and are committed to offsetting carbon emissions from this project. Tokns works with partners, including sustainability platform Aerial, to counter carbon emissions with a goal of carbon neutrality.

About Marquee Brands:

Marquee Brands is a leading global brand owner and marketer. Owned by investor funds managed by Neuberger Berman, one of the world's leading employee-owned investment managers, Marquee Brands targets high-quality brands with strong consumer awareness and long-term growth potential. Marquee Brands seeks to identify brands in various consumer product segments with the goal of expanding their reach across retail channels, geography, and product categories while preserving the brand heritage and enhancing the ultimate consumer experience. Through its global team of professionals and partners, Marquee Brands monitors trends and markets in order to grow and manage brands in partnership with retailers, licensees, and manufacturers through engaging, impactful, strategic planning, marketing, and e-commerce. www.marqueebrands.com . In 2019, Marquee Brands acquired the Martha Stewart brand, which reaches approximately 100 million consumers across all media and merchandising platforms each month. Martha Stewart is the Founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and America's most trusted lifestyle expert and teacher. Her branded products can be found in more than 70 million households and have a growing retail presence in thousands of locations.

About Tokns:

Tokns Commerce has been selected by Marquee Brands as the Official NFT Licensee of the Martha Stewart brand. Tokns partners with creators, IP-holders, and iconic entertainment brands to generate meaningful revenue and royalty annuities in the $50+ billion NFT market. Employing a direct-to-consumer approach, Tokns enables partners to leverage their social reach and our proprietary NFT buying audience to maximize sales of NFTs on their O&O channels. Our partners maintain control of the customer experience and data, while avoiding dependencies on third-party marketplaces. Our tech stack is built on best-in-class e-commerce, blockchain, and payment processing providers. Tokns Commerce is an approved developer in the Shopify Blockchain Beta Program. Tokns' experience design studio brings together multidisciplinary artists, photographers, animators, and developers to collaborate on NFT experiences that stir the imagination and drive sales.

The company was founded by Matthew Baxter, previously Chief Media Officer at Liverpool FC; Jeff Walker, music industry veteran and entrepreneur; and Jamie Tedford, Private Equity-backed founder of social software leader Brand Networks. Tokns Commerce is privately funded and growing rapidly to support partners like Team GB, cultural icon Martha Stewart and other global brands.

