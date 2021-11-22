InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Baking Accessory for Hot Dog Buns (CNC-665)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient baking accessory to assist when baking hot dog buns," said an inventor, from Hays, N.C., "so I invented the NO FRET HOT DOG BUN MOLD. My design ensures that there is a proper interior recess within the bread as it bakes."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to bake dough into a hot dog bun shape. In doing so, it saves time and effort while baking. It also prevents a hot dog and toppings from falling out of the bun to prevent food mess and waste while eating a hot dog. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, commercial kitchens and bakeries. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype/model is available upon request.

