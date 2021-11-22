BlueGate Acquires a Boat and RV Storage Facility in Nashville, TN

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueGate Boat & RV Storage has recently acquired The Boat Rack a Class A parking facility located in Nashville, TN.

BlueGate Boat & RV Storage

The Boat Rack features 234 units and 108,000 net rentable square feet. The facility is on 8.5 acres and was built in 2012.

"This acquisition presents a unique opportunity for BlueGate as we start to scale this new platform. We will continue to look for assets like this while also continuing our development strategy that targets the Boat & RV sector. There is a big demand for quality and secure storage for Boats, RVs, Water Toys, Vans, Trailers, and Commercial Vehicles. We have three other deals we are working on in the Nashville MSA as this is a target market for us" said Ryan Hanks, CEO of BlueGate.

Based in Charlotte, NC BlueGate specializes in the acquisition, development, and management of Boat & RV facilities throughout the county. BlueGate currently has a pipeline of 10 other deals throughout the Southeast. BlueGate is an affiliate of Madison Capital Group, LLC which has offices in Charlotte, Charleston, Nashville, and Orlando.

CONTACT: investors@madisoncapgroup.com

