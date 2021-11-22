AlMalki Group Takes Warehousing to Next Level with Infor and SNS

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, and partner SNS, a leading provider of supply chain consultancy and software implementation, today announced that AlMalki Group, has deployed the latest version of Infor WMS warehouse management system. Supporting warehouse operations for the distribution of perfume and cosmetics, watches and jewellery, and fashion and accessory brands, including Bvlgari, Hermes, Mont Blanc, Rimowa, Versace, Tom Ford and Cartier, Infor WMS will increase efficiency, space utilization and order reliability, while ensuring full traceability from receipt of goods through to shipping.

(PRNewsfoto/Infor)

Learn more about Infor WMS: https://www.infor.com/solutions/scm/warehousing/warehouse-management-system

Founded in 1952, AlMalki Group is headquartered in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and is one of the region's largest distributors and retailers of luxury goods. The company employs over 1,600 people and represents more than 105 luxury brands. The company relies on efficient and dynamic warehouse operations to support large numbers of outbound orders generated via e-commerce channels. Having used Infor WMS for many years, the group has now upgraded and expanded the solution to support a more digitalised operation and underpin future growth.

Infor WMS version 11.4.1 was selected based on its ability to deliver entirely paperless picking and packing methods to boost productivity, and capture all data, both inbound and outbound, to instill visibility and expedite decision-making and customer service. Put-away strategy, cluster picking, labels, catch data, wave processing and billing functionality were also key to the upgrade. Delivered entirely remotely as a result of COVID restrictions, the project was managed by SNS with integration supported by the AlMalki Group team following go-live.

"Luxury brands demand the very highest standards across the entire customer experience, and it's imperative that we not only adhere to such standards, but that we do so in the most efficient way possible in line with our ambitious growth plans," comments Khaled ElDamouri, AlMalki supply chain and logistics director. "With more than 105 brands, we operate high numbers of SKUs, and as such, require seamless warehouse processes and technology from which to maximise efficiency, space utilization and order reliability.

"SNS is a true partner, providing in-depth expertise and a wealth of experience of similar deployments, allowing us to pursue our digitalisation plans and achieve our warehouse management goals."

"Warehouse efficiency, reliability and capacity are the cornerstones of any distributor operating today and, in the field of luxury goods, consistency and the very highest service standards are paramount," comments Mario Ghosn, SNS general manager. "We're delighted to be working with AlMalki Group, delivering the best warehouse platform via Infor WMS, and helping the group to embrace growing e-commerce demand in the coming years across the region."

About AlMalki Group

AlMalki Group is a regional player across the Middle East that is solely focused on luxury. It distributes brands in the beauty, watches and jewellery, and fashion accessories segments. Headquartered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the group is now managed by the third generation of the family, who are stringent curators of differentiation and sustainability.

Over the past 65 years, the group has preserved its heritage and values while naturally cultivating innovation and best-in-class standards to nurture its markets. Covering all leading fields of luxury, the group sets the path to achieving ambitious results for its diversified portfolio of brands and activities in a world where customer expectations are ever-changing. To learn more, please visit www.almalki.com.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 65,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com .

About SNS

SNS is a leading provider of supply chain services with customers and partners across the globe. With offices in Dubai, New York, Singapore, Paris, Lyon, Melbourne, Johannesburg, Riyadh and Beirut, SNS offers a wide range of services and is recognized in the market by its proven track record of successful projects. SNS services range from consulting and training to solution development, implementation, systems integration and support. These services are delivered by an expert team of operational and technical consultants, highly knowledgeable in the supply chain and logistics domain.

For additional information, visit www.sns-emea.com.

Media contact

Richard Moore

Infor

+447976111243

Richard.Moore@infor.com

Copyright ©2021 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infor