USA Triathlon Announces 2022 National Championships Calendar

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Triathlon today unveiled the dates and locations for its 2022 National Championships, a robust calendar of triathlon and multisport events across the United States. At USA Triathlon National Championships, athletes will have the opportunity to compete against the top multisport athletes in the country, earn event All-American Honors and qualify to represent Team USA at 2023 World Triathlon Age Group Championships.

To view the full calendar of 2022 National Championships and to register to compete, visit USA Triathlon's National Championships calendar here.

USA Triathlon's National Championships will take place with COVID-19 precautions in place according to USA Triathlon's Safe Return to Multisport guidelines. Most races do not require qualification to participate.

Kicking off the USA Triathlon National Championships 2022 calendar is the Winter Triathlon National Championships on Jan. 22 in Anchorage, Alaska. The run-bike-Nordic ski race will be held for the second consecutive year as part of the Tri-Flake Winter Triathlon, hosted by the Alaska Triathlon Club. To register and for more details, visit the event website here.

Collegiate Club National Championships will be held for the first time in Lake Lanier, Georgia, on April 1-2, in conjunction with Empower Multisport. The event includes Olympic-distance, sprint-distance draft-legal and Mixed Relay races. Registration is now open at the event's website.

Announced on Nov. 15, the new USA Triathlon Multisport National Championships Festival brings together several swim-bike-run, run-bike-run, swim-bike and swim-run race events over the course of four days of racing April 28-May 1 in Irving, Texas. National Championship events at the Multisport Festival include: Standard distance and Draft-legal Sprint Duathlon National Championships; Draft-legal Sprint Triathlon National Championships; Aquathlon National Championships, Standard distance Aquabike National Championships, and the new Age Group Mixed Relay National Championships and Super Sprint Time Trial National Championships. Registration is open now at multisportfestival.com.

The first-ever Gravel National Championships will be held June 3 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, joining the rapidly growing trend of gravel-related events springing up around the country. Gravel and mountain-biking haven, Fayetteville, will also host the Off-Road National Championships on June 4. Both events will be held in conjunction with the Ozark Valley Triathlon. To learn more about Fayetteville, visit Experience Fayetteville.

Leon's Triathlon, dubbed "America's Race" for its legacy of honoring and empowering U.S. service men and women, will again host the USA Triathlon Military and First Responders National Championships on June 5 in Hammond, Indiana. For more information, visit the event's website.

For the third year, the Toyota Legacy Triathlon returns to Long Beach, California, site of the triathlon competition for the LA 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The July 16-17 event will again host the Toyota USA Paratriathlon National Championships.

For the 10th time, West Chester, Ohio, will welcome youth and junior triathletes of all abilities and experience for the Zone3 Youth & Junior Nationals on July 30-31.

In 2022, the Clydesdale & Athena National Championships joins the Toyota USA Triathlon Age Group National Championships, which returns to Milwaukee for the second consecutive year, and fifth year overall, on Aug. 6-7. The event awards the Sprint and Olympic-distance National Championships.

Ultra-Distance National Championships will be held Aug. 14 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike, 26.2-mile run race will be held in conjunction with the Michigan Titanium, which celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2022. For more information, visit the event website here.

USA Triathlon Long Course National Championships will return for a second consecutive year to Stony Point, New York, held in conjunction with the Toughman Triathlon. The Sept. 24-25 event will include championship races in long course triathlon, long course duathlon and long course aquabike. For more information, visit the event website here. Registration will open in January.

The varsity Women's Collegiate Triathlon National Championships will again be held in Tempe, Arizona — with the exact dates to be announced at a later date.

