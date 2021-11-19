RiskSpan Wins Risk as a Service Category for Second Consecutive Year, Leaps 12 Spots in RiskTech100® 2022 Ranking

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RiskSpan's Edge Platform, a leading provider of risk analytics, data, and behavioral modeling to the structured finance industry, is the "Risk as a Service" category winner for the second consecutive year in Chartis Research's prestigious RiskTech100® ranking of the world's 100 top risk technology firms.

The win accompanies a 12-point improvement in RiskSpan's overall ranking, placing the firm among the year's most significant movers.

"RiskSpan's continued growth and ongoing partnership strategy have made it one of the big risers in the rankings this year," said Phil Mackenzie, Research Principal at Chartis Research. "Its strength in securitization and analytics as a service is reflected in its 12-point jump."

Licensed by some of the largest asset managers, broker/dealers, hedge funds, mortgage REITs and insurance companies in the U.S., Edge is a one-stop shop for research, analytics, pricing, risk metrics, and reporting. Edge's cloud-native infrastructure scales as individual client needs change and is supported by RiskSpan's unparalleled team of mortgage and structured finance experts.

"This year's award reflects a year marked by an unprecedented wave of enhancements to our risk platform," noted Bernadette Kogler, RiskSpan's co-founder and CEO. "Our loan-level analytics has been a hit, while our fully managed risk option continues to tailor scalable offerings to individual client needs. Our best-in-class portfolio analytics for structured products are fast becoming the talk of the industry."

About RiskSpan:

RiskSpan offers end-to-end solutions for data management, risk analytics, and visualization on a highly secure, fast, and fully scalable, cloud-native platform that has earned the trust of the mortgage and structured finance industry's largest firms. Combining the strength of subject matter experts, quantitative analysts, and technologists, RiskSpan's Edge Platform integrates a range of datasets – structured and unstructured – and off-the-shelf analytical tools providing users with powerful insights and a competitive advantage. Learn more at www.riskspan.com.

About Chartis Research:

Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. It is part of Infopro Digital, which owns market-leading brands such as Risk and WatersTechnology. Chartis' goal is to support enterprises as they drive business performance through improved risk management, corporate governance and compliance, and to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and actionable advice on virtually all aspects of risk technology.

