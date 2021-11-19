It's not too late to get your limited edition 360 Vodka Chiefs Bottle

It's Red Friday in Chiefs Kingdom! It's not too late to get your limited edition 360 Vodka Chiefs Bottle

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broken? More like brilliant. This ain't our first rodeo, and true Chiefs fans have never doubted this team. This weekend's matchup is sure to inspire an epic tailgate scene at Arrowhead and some legendary at-home viewing parties. Whichever way you'll be watching, 360 Vodka has you covered.

The 2021 Limited Edition 360 Vodka Chiefs Bottle.

360 Vodka is Kansas City's Hometown Vodka and the Official Vodka of the Kansas City Chiefs. This year's limited edition 360 Vodka Chiefs Bottle is still available at select retailers in Missouri, Kansas, and Nebraska, while supplies last. Both the traditional 360 Vodka bottle and 360 KC Barbeque Flavored Vodka are available nationwide.

Nothing says game day like a Bloody Mary bar! It's easy to assemble, fun to decorate with Chiefs swag, and allows your guests to make their own drinks exactly the way they like them. More is definitely more with a Bloody Mary bar. This is our list of must-have ingredients on the table, but creativity is king here so let your imagination run wild!

The 360 Vodka Epic Bloody Mary Bar

360 Vodka

360 KC Barbeque Flavored Vodka

Bloody Mary Mix or Tomato Juice

Horseradish and Hot Sauce

Worcestershire Sauce

Lemons and Limes

Barbeque Sauce

Celery stalks

Cocktail onions

Hard boiled eggs

Cheese cubes

Bacon. So much bacon.

Old Bay Seasoning

Black Pepper

Salt. Celery Salt. Garlic Salt. All the Salt.

Olives! Plain or stuffed with pimentos or blue cheese

Herby things! Dill, Basil, Parsley, Cilantro

Grilled Things! Brisket, Ribs, Pulled Pork, Shrimp, Burgers

Pickled Things! Pickles, Green Beans, Carrots, Okra, Asparagus, Pepperoncini

ALL. THE. THINGS.

Have fun with it! Please share pics of your own Epic Bloody Mary Bar with us @360vodka!

And if Bloody Marys aren't quite your thing, you can also try this Chiefs-inspired cocktail recipe from @MidwesternMamaKC . It's one of our new fall favorites, perfect for this Red Friday. Or any Friday. Or every Friday.

The Red Friday

2 oz 360 Vodka

1 oz pomegranate juice

Add to a glass with ice and stir.

In a separate glass, mix

1.5 oz apple cider

1.5 oz ginger beer

To keep the colors separated,

slowly pour the apple cider mixture

over a piece of ice in the glass.

Garnish with pomegranate seeds and a cinnamon stick.

Enjoy!

LET'S GO CHIEFS!

ABOUT HOLLADAY DISTILLERY

Founded in 1856 by "Stagecoach King" Ben Holladay in Weston, Missouri, Holladay Distillery is the premium spirits division of McCormick Distilling Company. Tours are once again available at the historic distillery, and the company anticipates a Spring 2022 release of a six-year-old, Bottled-in-Bond, Real Missouri Bourbon. The company's other premium brands include Five Farms Irish Cream, 360 Vodka, Tequila Rose, Broker's Gin, Whicked Pickle, and more. Learn more at holladaydistillery.com and follow @holladay1856.

360 Vodka, ©️2021 Earth Friendly Distilling Co., Weston, MO. Made with Vodka Distilled from American Grain. 40% Alc./Vol. (80 Proof). Drink Responsibly. Drive Responsibly. Exist Responsibly.

The Red Friday cocktail.

360 Vodka has your tailgate covered.

(PRNewsfoto/360 Vodka)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 360 Vodka