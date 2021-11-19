Invitation to presentation of the Q3 2021 results

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO), a global biotech company focused on the development of therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases, will publish its report for the third quarter 2021 on November 24. Investors, financial analysts, and media are invited to participate in a webcast with a QnA session on the same day at 10:00 CET. The event will be hosted by CEO, Jakob Lindberg and members of the Oncopeptides' Leadership team. The presentation will be held in English.

The webcast will be streamed via this link which can also be found on the website:

www.oncopeptides.com.

Phone numbers for participants from:

SE: +46 8 505 583 53

UK: +44 333 300 92 61

US: +1 833 823 05 89





For more information, please contact:

Rolf Gulliksen, Global Head of Corporate Communications, Oncopeptides AB

E-mail: rolf.gulliksen@oncopeptides.com

Cell phone: + 46 70 262 96 28

Linda Holmström, Director of Investor Relations, Oncopeptides AB

E-mail: linda.holmstrom@oncopeptides.com

Cell phone: +46 70 873 40 95

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a biotech company focused on research and development of therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases. The company uses its proprietary peptide-drug conjugate (PDC) platform to develop compounds that rapidly and selectively deliver cytotoxic agents into cancer cells. The first drug coming from the PDC platform, Pepaxto® (INN melphalan flufenamide), also called melflufen was granted accelerated approval in the U.S., on February 26, 2021 in combination with dexamethasone, for treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least four prior lines of therapy and whose disease is refractory to at least one proteasome inhibitor, one immunomodulatory agent, and one CD38-directed monoclonal antibody. Oncopeptides voluntarily withdrew the drug from the U.S. market on October 22, 2021, due to worse overall survival data in the phase 3 OCEAN study. The study was a post-approval requirement under the accelerated approval program. Oncopeptides is developing several new compounds based on the PDC platform. The Corporate Headquarters is based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO. More information about the company is available on www.oncopeptides.com.

