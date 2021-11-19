Changebridge Capital ETFs Reach Milestone

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Changebridge Capital, a Boston-based active ETF manager celebrates one-year since launching the Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF (CBLS) and the Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF (CBSE) on the New York Stock Exchange.

"Recent advancements in the ETF landscape provided the team with a vehicle to fully exhibit the qualities of transparency, sustainability, efficiency, and conviction that are inherent in our approach to active management," said Ross Klein, Founder and Co-Portfolio Manager. "One year removed from the launch of our long/short equity and sustainable equity strategies on the NYSE, we are grateful to our service providers, business partners and investors for their support."

Changebridge Capital's recent accomplishments include:

The successful launch of CBLS, a first of its kind actively managed long/short equity ETF on the New York Stock Exchange in November 2020

The successful launch of CBSE, a long-only strategy that fully integrates a fundamental assessment of sustainability in the portfolio construction process

Proudly serving as a Financial Planning Association of Massachusetts trusted resource & content partner in the area of actively managed ETFs

Content contributor for media outlets including Axios, Barron's, Bloomberg, Cheddar News, Citywire Pro Buyer, ESG Today, ETF Trends, Forbes, TD Ameritrade Network, Motley Fool, Yahoo! Finance, Zack's Investment Research, and others (available at www.changebridgefunds.com/news-insights

Fund Intelligence added CBLS to their shortlist for "Newcomer Alternative ETF of the Year for 2021"

Citywire's "Boutique of the Month" recently featured Changebridge Capital

After one-year CBSE and CBLS total returns ranked in the top quartile of their respective Morningstar categories (small-growth and long/short equity)

Investors seeking actively managed strategies with the benefits of the ETF structure have more options than ever before. More active ETFs have launched in the last two years than in the previous ten years combined, with assets under management tripling over the period.

"Our decision to launch alternative and sustainable strategies in the ETF structure was guided by our belief that ETFs reflect the most client-centric, liquid, tax efficient and transparent structure available to modern investors" said Vince Lorusso, Co-Founder and Co-Portfolio Manager. "We are proud that Changebridge has been an innovator in this space and the industry is taking notice."

Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF (Ticker: CBSE)

Performance (as of 11/12/21)



1 Month 3 Month Year-to-Date 1 Year / Since Inception Market Price 4.52% 2.46% 27.06% 51.46% Net Asset Value 4.45% 2.47% 27.16% 51.45% Benchmark 7.75% 5.33% 26.20% 34.30%

Inception Date: 11/13/20 Expense Ratio: 0.85% Benchmark: S&P 500 Index

Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF (Ticker: CBLS)

Performance (as of 11/12/21)



1 Month 3 Month Year-to-Date 1 Year / Since Inception Market Price 2.30% 2.72% 13.61% 32.27% Net Asset Value 2.24% 2.76% 13.71% 32.25% Benchmark 2.95% 1.96% 13.21% 17.33%

Inception Date: 11/13/20 Expense Ratio: 1.70% Benchmark: Wilshire Liquid Alt Equity Hedge Index

Performance data shown represents past performance and is no guarantee of, and not necessarily indicative of future results. Total return and value will vary and you may have a gain or loss when shares are sold. Current performance may be lower or higher than quoted. For the most recent standardized or month-end performance please visit: https://changebridgefunds.com/long-short-equity-cbls and https://changebridgefunds.com/sustainable-equity-cbse

About Changebridge Capital

Changebridge Capital was founded on the belief that capital markets include areas of inefficiency, which can be identified through the combination of our quantitative system and rigorous fundamental research.

Carefully consider a funds investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses contained in the prospectus available at http://www.changebridgefunds.com or by calling 617-717-2912. Read Carefully.

Investing involves risk including possible loss of principal.

Short selling involves the sale of securities borrowed from a third party. The amount the Fund could lose on a short sale is theoretically unlimited. Short selling also involves counterparty risk – the risk associated with the third party ceasing operations or failing to sell the security back.

Applying ESG criteria to the investment process may exclude securities of certain issuers for non-investment reasons which my adversely affect the fund.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

