Tyler Robson, CEO, Chair and Co-Founder of The Valens Company Honored as Recipient of Canada's Top 40 Under 40® for 2021

Robson recognized for exceptional achievements in innovation, leadership, impact and social responsibility

KELOWNA, BC, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Valens Company Inc. (TSX: VLNS) (OTCQX: VLNCF) (the "Company," "The Valens Company" or "Valens"), a leading manufacturer of cannabis products, announced today that Tyler Robson, CEO, Chair and Co-Founder of The Valens Company has been selected as a recipient of Canada's Top 40 Under 40® for 2021.

The Valens Company Inc. Logo (CNW Group/The Valens Company Inc.)

Canada's Top 40 Under 40® is an annual leadership award that recognizes exceptional achievement by 40 outstanding Canadians who are under the age of 40. Founded in 1995 by Caldwell, Top 40 has recognized almost 1,000 outstanding Canadians and is the country's most coveted award for young business and community leaders. Top 40 alumni now include hundreds of nationally and internationally prominent CEOs, executives, and entrepreneurs in the private, public and social economy sectors.

Robson and his peers were selected from hundreds of nominees by a respected and independent Advisory Board, comprising 30 diverse leaders from across Canada. Four key criteria were assessed to select the recipients: Vision & Innovation, Leadership, Impact & Influence, and Social Responsibility.

"Achieving Top 40 signals a level of dedication and commitment that shows up in Tyler's leadership style, and is what helps drive and propel our leadership and success of The Valens Company," said Jeff Fallows, President of The Valens Company. "He is a team player, always ready to lend a helping hand or be a listening ear to someone in need. This approach has not only unified employees, but also enabled Valens to reach all its operational milestones."

In 2021, Robson led Valens through four major acquisitions, including LYF Technologies, Verse Cannabis, Citizen Stash and Florida-based Green Roads, marking Valens' expansion into the US. Under his leadership, Robson has made sustainability a core element to Valens' company culture, developing a sustainable cannabis destruction method specially designed to not only be compliant with Health Canada, but to also be as sustainable and environmentally friendly as possible.

Fallows continued, "Tyler is a one-of-a kind, natural-born leader. We are proud to have him as part of the Valens team and congratulate him on this major accomplishment."

The 2021 Top 40 Recipients were announced today in the National Post. Recipients will be honored at a series of events to take place in the coming months.

At Valens, it's personal.

About The Valens Company

The Valens Company is a leading manufacturer of cannabis products with a mission to bring the benefits of cannabis to the world. The Company provides proprietary cannabis processing services, in addition to best-in-class product development, manufacturing, and commercialization of cannabis consumer packaged goods. The Valens Company's high-quality products are formulated for the medical, health and wellness, and recreational consumer segments, and are offered across all cannabis product categories with a focus on quality and innovation. The Company also manufactures, distributes, and sells a wide range of CBD products in the United States through its subsidiary Green Roads, and distributes medicinal cannabis products to Australia through its subsidiary Valens Australia. In partnership with brand houses, consumer packaged goods companies and licensed cannabis producers around the globe, the Company continues to grow its diverse product portfolio in alignment with evolving cannabis consumer preferences in key markets. Through Valens Labs, the Company is setting the standard in cannabis testing and research and development with Canada's only ISO17025 accredited analytical services lab, named The Centre of Excellence in Plant-Based Science by partner and scientific world leader Thermo Fisher Scientific. Discover more on The Valens Company and its subsidiaries at http://www.thevalenscompany.com.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements

All information included in this press release, including any information as to the future financial or operating performance and other statements of The Valens Company that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are included for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Wherever possible, words such as "plans", "expects", "scheduled", "trends", "forecasts", "future", "indications", "potential", "estimates", "predicts", "anticipate", "to establish", "believe", "intend", "ability to", or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "should", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of these words or other variations thereof, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements include, without limitation, all disclosure regarding future results of operations, future outcomes of transactions, economic conditions, and anticipated courses of action. Investors and other parties are advised that there is not necessarily any correlation between the number of SKUs manufactured and shipped and revenue and profit, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others, that the potential benefits of the Consolidation, including the effect on the Company's application to list its Common Shares on the NASDAQ, will not be achieved, Canadian regulatory risk, Australian regulatory risk, U.S. regulatory risk, U.S. border crossing and travel bans, the uncertainties, effects of and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, reliance on licenses, expansion of facilities, competition, dependence on supply of cannabis and reliance on other key inputs, dependence on senior management and key personnel, general business risk and liability, regulation of the cannabis industry, change in laws, regulations and guidelines, compliance with laws, limited operating history, vulnerability to rising energy costs, unfavourable publicity or consumer perception, product liability, risks related to intellectual property, product recalls, difficulties with forecasts, management of growth and litigation, many of which are beyond the control of The Valens Company. For a more comprehensive discussion of the risks faced by The Valens Company, and which may cause the actual financial results, performance or achievements of The Valens Company to be materially different from estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, please refer to The Valens Company's latest Annual Information Form filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com or on The Valens Company's website at www.thevalenscompany.com. The risks described in such Annual Information Form are hereby incorporated by reference herein. Although the forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current beliefs and reasonable assumptions based upon information available to management as of the date hereof, The Valens Company cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. The Valens Company cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. The Valens Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Nothing herein should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell securities of The Valens Company.

