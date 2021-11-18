Steve Little Joins Sales Transformation Group's Advisory Board

KULA, Hawaii, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Transformation Group (STG) , the premier Learn-Tech platform for the building and construction market, announced that Steve Little, President ("Head Coach") at KPost Roofing & Waterproofing, has joined their advisory board.

Bringing decades of industry-leading experience, Little is one of the three original officers to launch KPost in November 2003. In 2005, Steve founded National Roofing Partners (NRP), a nationwide partnership of professional roofing contractors focusing on Roofing, Telecom, Solar, and Paving, where he now serves as CEO. NRP member companies have a national footprint of over 200 locations and 13,000+ employees with more than $1 billion in annual collective revenue. Little has vast experience serving many boards and committees and is currently involved with National Roofing Alliance, NRCA Committee, RoofPAC, NRLRC, International Risk Managers Institute (IRMI), and Construction Financial Managers Association (CFMA). He is also a founding Partner in NWIR - National Women in Roofing and the YCC -Young Contractors Council.

"As an investor, client and someone who has witnessed first hand the growth of Sales Transformation Group, joining their advisory board was a natural fit. I am a firm believer in STG's mission and am excited to hit the ground running leveraging my experience as an industry veteran to further develop their strategic vision," said Steve Little.

"Steve is a well-respected visionary, a leader with a proven track record of success," said Adam House Sr., President of Sales Transformation Group. "We are in a rapidly growing and consolidating industry, Steve's knowledge will be instrumental in the execution of our strategy."

