MTX Group Co-Founders Named National Award Winners for EY's Entrepreneurs of the Year

FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Co-Founder and CEO Das Nobel and Co-Founder and Chief Brand and Culture Officer Nipa Nobel of MTX Group Inc. were named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 National Award winners, following their selection as Southwest regional award winners in August. The 2021 National award winners were announced during the National awards gala at the Strategic Growth Forum this past weekend. Entrepreneur Of The Year recognizes the most ambitious leaders who are building and sustaining successful, dynamic businesses around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners comprise a global network of like-minded visionaries, each on a transformational journey to create, innovate, grow, learn and build a better world.

"Nipa and I are truly honored to be selected as National award winners for EY's Entrepreneur of the Year," said CEO Das Nobel. "This recognition is a milestone on our journey from humble beginnings to now building a fast-growing company in Texas and across the world. This award is also a testament to MTX's family members who continue to go above and beyond in advancing positive outcomes in happiness, health, and economics."

MTX partners with government agencies and businesses to modernize technology with outcomes in mind around the happiness, health, and economics of the communities they serve worldwide. MTX has been a trusted partner to many communities across the nation through the COVID-19 pandemic by providing emergency response management solutions that address the various effects of the disease. MTX offers solutions for health monitoring, disease surveillance, unemployment insurance claims, emergency childcare, isolation services for higher education, and vaccination management.

"Being named Entrepreneurs of the Year is a tremendous honor, and we could not be more proud to receive this recognition on behalf of our entire company," said Co-Founder and Chief Brand and Culture Officer Nipa Nobel. "As entrepreneurs, Das and I will continue to inspire an atmosphere that creates a meaningful impact for our family members and for our clients."

For 35 years, the EY Entrepreneur of the Year award has recognized audacious, game-changing business leaders who have ushered in innovation – disrupting industries, creating new product categories – while lifting up their employees and communities.

"In an unprecedented era for business, all of our national winners showed an exceptional level of resilience, agility and innovation," said Andrew (AJ) Jordan, EY Americas Entrepreneur Of The Year Director. "These national winners demonstrate the true spirit of entrepreneurial leadership, pivoting as necessary to keep their commitment to society at the forefront, while also continuing to build companies rooted in uplifting their employees and community stakeholders."

MTX Group Inc. is a global technology consulting firm powered by the Maverick Quantum ( mavQ ) Artificial Intelligence platform that enables organizations to modernize through digital transformation and strategy. With data as the new currency, MTX helps organizations transform their long-term strategy with outcomes in mind around happiness, health, and the economy. MTX improves decision-making for organizations with speed and quality by leveraging the mavQ AI platform and partnering with other leading cloud technologies such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud and Salesforce.

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today. EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young LLP is a client-serving member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited operating in the US.

