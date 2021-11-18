Iowa Total Care Donates $50,000 to Support Literacy in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iowa Total Care has donated $50,000 to support literacy in schools throughout Iowa. Through their 100 Schools in Iowa campaign, 100 schools will each receive $500 in in-kind gifts to provide students access to literacy resources.

The 100 schools were selected based on the greatest need, specifically those with higher numbers of students on free and reduced lunch. According to the U.S. Department of Education, students from low-income families have much lower rates of reading proficiency compared to their peers.

"Iowa Total Care's mission is to improve the health of the community, one person at a time," said Mitch Wasden, Plan President & CEO. "Access to education is a social determinant of health, and we want to ensure students in Iowa receive the resources they need to excel, especially when it comes to literacy. We are grateful for the chance to achieve our mission one student and one school at a time."

About Iowa Total Care

Iowa Total Care provides Medicaid healthcare coverage to eligible individuals in Iowa. Established in 2019, Iowa Total Care exists to improve the health of its members through focused, compassionate and coordinated care. Iowa Total Care is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise. For more information, visit iowatotalcare.com.

For kid-friendly educational tools and resources, visit iowatotalcare.com/docskidsclub.

